In Memoriam: James Rivers

New Orleans multi-instrumentalist James Rivers has died at the age of 89.

Born in 1937 and raised in New Orleans' historic Treme neighborhood, he was renowned for his mastery of the tenor, alto, and soprano saxophone, as well as the flute, harmonica, clarinet, and even bagpipes. Rivers began performing professionally in the 1950s and became an integral part of the golden era of New Orleans R&B, touring with artists such as Huey "Piano" Smith and Eddie Bo while contributing to landmark recordings including Frankie Ford's "Sea Cruise," Al Johnson's "Carnival Time," and numerous sessions recorded in the legendary studios of Cosimo Matassa. He also performed with an extraordinary roster of artists, from Sam Cooke and Jackie Wilson early in his career to Professor Longhair, Irma Thomas, Earl King, Ernie K-Doe, and many other New Orleans legends.

Beyond his extensive recording career, Rivers led his own ensemble, The James Rivers Movement, for decades and performed at every Jazz Fest but three since the festival's founding in 1970. His distinctive sound also attracted filmmaker Clint Eastwood, leading to contributions to the soundtracks of several Eastwood films, including "Tightrope," "Bird," "A Perfect World," and "The Bridges of Madison County," in which Rivers also appears on screen. Rivers continued to perform and preserve the city's musical traditions through concerts, festivals, and mentorship of younger generations of musicians up until his passing on Sunday, July 5, 2026.

With an incredible career that spanned seven decades, James garnered respect, love, and admiration from the music community and his many fans worldwide.

WWOZ sends our best wishes to his family and friends at this difficult time. Services have not yet been announced.

Below, some of the photos of him that we’ve captured over the years, plus a performance from the 2024 Crescent City Blues & BBQ Fest: