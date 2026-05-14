Ol Man River and Homespun Americana goes to Rooster Walk 16

I am very excited to share with you this week on Homespun Americana artists who will be performing next week at Rooster Walk 16. I will be attending the festival for my first time and I am so looking forward to the return for myself of music in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Rooster Walk is a very intimate festival just outside Axton, Virginia nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Tune in this week 2 PM central time for the Rooster Walk edition of Homespun Americana. If you make it to the festival next week, keep your eyes out for the WWOZ flags flying in the campground. I'll see ya on the radio at 2pm Sunday May 17.

www.roosterwalk.com



