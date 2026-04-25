Photos: Jazz Fest 2026 First Weekend

Blodies Jazz Jam, Photo by Louis Crispino.

Blodies Jazz Jam, Photo by Louis Crispino.

Blodies Jazz Jam, Photo by Louis Crispino. (3)

Silver Lining Serenaders, Photo by Louis Crispino.

Jamaican Food Booth at Jazz Fest

Ox tails from Afrodisiac, a Jamaican restaurant in Gentilly.

Johnny Sketch & The Dirty Notes, Photo by Louis Crispino.

Johnny Sketch & The Dirty Notes, Photo by Louis Crispino.

Quiana Lynell, Photo by Louis Crispino.

Moyuba A Tribute to the Spirit of Michael Skinkus, Photo by Louis Crispino.

Moyuba A Tribute to the Spirit of Michael Skinkus, Photo by Louis Crispino.

Omari Neville & The Fuel, Photo by Louis Crispino.

Johnny Sketch & The Dirty Notes, Photo by Louis Crispino.

Cameron Dupuy & The Cajun Troubadours, Photo by Louis Crispino. (2)

Cameron Dupuy & The Cajun Troubadours, Photo by Louis Crispino.

Quiana Lynell, Photo by Louis Crispino. (2)

Show hosts in the tent., Photo by Louis Crispino.

Moyuba A Tribute to the Spirit of Michael Skinkus, Photo by Louis Crispino.

Jon Batiste on the Allison Miner Stage. , Photo by Louis Crispino.

Jon Batiste on the Allison Miner Stage. , Photo by Louis Crispino. (2)

Vieux Farka Touré, Photo by Louis Crispino.

Vieux Farka Touré, Photo by Louis Crispino. (2)

High Steppers Brass Band, Photo by Louis Crispino.

High Steppers Brass Band, Photo by Louis Crispino. (2)

Kenny Neal, Photo by Louis Crispino. (2)

Kenny Neal, Photo by Louis Crispino.

Blind Boys of Alabama, Photo by Louis Crispino.

Peter Harris presents Double Bird, Photo by Louis Crispino.

Peter Harris presents Double Bird, Photo by Louis Crispino.

Peter Harris presents Double Bird, Photo by Louis Crispino.

Blind Boys of Alabama, Photo by Louis Crispino

Blind Boys of Alabama, Photo by Louis Crispino.

Blind Boys of Alabama, Photo by Louis Crispino.

Line for Mango Freeze, Photo by Louis Crispino.

The Caesar Brothers FunkBox, Photo by Louis Crispino.

The Caesar Brothers FunkBox, Photo by Louis Crispino

Sierra Green and The Giants, Photo by Louis Crispino.

Around Jazz Fest, Photo by Louis Crispino.

Aurora Nealand's Royal Roses, Photo by Louis Crispino.

Aurora Nealand's Royal Roses, Photo by Louis Crispino.

Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band, Photo by Louis Crispino.

Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band, Photo by Louis Crispino.

Charlie Musselwhite & GA-20, Photo by Louis Crispino.

Cortes Ward - Honoring the Legacy of Michael Ward, Photo by Louis Crispino.

Sierra Green and The Giants, Photo by Louis Crispino.

Sierra Green and The Giants, Photo by Louis Crispino.

Around Jazz Fest. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band, Photo by Louis Crispino.

Monty Alexander Jamericana. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Monty Alexander Jamericana. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Sportys Brass Band, Photo by Louis Crispino.

Sportys Brass Band, Photo by Louis Crispino.

Sportys Brass Band, Photo by Louis Crispino.

Charlie Musselwhite & GA-20, Photo by Louis Crispino.

Shinyribs. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Shinyribs. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Shinyribs. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Shinyribs. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Shinyribs. Photo by Louis Crispino.

The Muffuletta from DiMartino's

Jamaican sign artist Russian Brummond

Jazz Fest 2026 day 2 in New Orleans on April 24, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

Jazz Fest 2026 day 2 in New Orleans on April 24, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

Jazz Fest 2026 day 2 in New Orleans on April 24, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

Jazz Fest 2026 day 2 in New Orleans on April 24, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

WWOZ Tent during Jazz Fest 2026 day 2 in New Orleans on April 24, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

WWOZ Tent during Jazz Fest 2026 day 2 in New Orleans on April 24, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

WWOZ Tent during Jazz Fest 2026 day 2 in New Orleans on April 24, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

WWOZ Tent during Jazz Fest 2026 day 2 in New Orleans on April 24, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

WWOZ Tent during Jazz Fest 2026 day 2 in New Orleans on April 24, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

Jazz Fest 2026 day 2 in New Orleans on April 24, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

Wynoka Boudreaux at her exhibit in the folk life area during Jazz Fest 2026 day 2 in New Orleans on April 24, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

Old & Nu Fellas SA&PC during Jazz Fest 2026 day 2 in New Orleans on April 24, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

Old & Nu Fellas SA&PC during Jazz Fest 2026 day 2 in New Orleans on April 24, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

Old & Nu Fellas SA&PC during Jazz Fest 2026 day 2 in New Orleans on April 24, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

Flaming Arrow during Jazz Fest 2026 day 2 in New Orleans on April 24, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

Flaming Arrow during Jazz Fest 2026 day 2 in New Orleans on April 24, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

Creole Wild West Spy Boy Trouble and his father Spy Boy Horace during Jazz Fest 2026 day 2 in New Orleans on April 24, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

FiYiYi former Big Chief Victory Harris at his exhibit during Jazz Fest 2026 day 2 in New Orleans on April 24, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

Mardi Gras Artist Rene Pierre during Jazz Fest 2026 day 2 in New Orleans on April 24, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

The Z Steppers SA&PC during Jazz Fest 2026 day 2 in New Orleans on April 24, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

The Z Steppers SA&PC during Jazz Fest 2026 day 2 in New Orleans on April 24, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

Sporty_s Brass Band Photo by Ira Sockowitz

Lady and Men Rollers during Jazz Fest 2026 day 2 in New Orleans on April 24, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

Lady and Men Rollers during Jazz Fest 2026 day 2 in New Orleans on April 24, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

Lady and Men Rollers during Jazz Fest 2026 day 2 in New Orleans on April 24, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

The Z Steppers SA&PC during Jazz Fest 2026 day 2 in New Orleans on April 24, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

Stephen Marley- Photo by Ira Sockowitz

Charlie Musselwhite & GA-20- Photo by Ira Sockowitz

Shinyribs Photo by Ira Sockowitz

Stephen Marley- Photo by Ira Sockowitz (2)

Sporty_s Brass Band- Photo by Ira Sockowitz

Omari Neville & The Fuel. Photo by Ira Sockowitz.

Maggie Koerner. Photo by Ira Sockowitz.

Kyle Roussell & Erica Falls. Photo by Ira Sockowitz.

Chubby Carrier & Bayou Swamp Band. Photo by Ira Sockowitz.

Aurora Nealand_s Royal Roses. Photo by Ira Sockowitz.

Cameron Dupuy & Cajun Troubadors- Photo by Ira Sockowitz.

Chubby Carrier & Bayou Swamp Band-1

Aurora Nealand_s Royal Roses-1. Photo by Ira Sockowitz.

Aurora Nealand_s Royal Roses. Photo by Ira Sockowitz. (2)

Cimafunk. Photo by Ira Sockowitz.

Blind Boys of Alabama. Photo by Ira Sockowitz.

Beth with Eckerts in the hospitality tent. Photo by Ira Sockowitz.

Brother Tyrone and the Mindbenders- , Photo by Bob Gibson.

Brother Tyrone and the Mindbenders, Photo by Bob Gibson.

Blodie's Jazz Jam-, Photo by Bob Gibson.

Blodie's Jazz Jam, Photo by Bob Gibson.

Blodie's Jazz Jam, Photo by Bob Gibson.

Yusa. Photo by Ira Sockowitz.

Kyle Roussel and Erica Falls-Photo by Bob Gibson.

Kyle Roussel and Erica Falls- Photo by Bob Gibson.

Jamaica Cultural Exchange- , Photo by Bob Gibson.

Jamaica Cultural Exchange , Photo by Bob Gibson.

Jamaica Cultural Exchange-Jazz Fest 2026,- , Photo by Bob Gibson.

Brother Tyrone and the Mindbenders-, Photo by Bob Gibson.

Kyle Roussel and Erica Falls Photo by Bob Gibson.-1

Loyola University Jazz Ensemble-3Photo by Bob Gibson.

Monty Alexander Jamericana -Photo by Bob Gibson.

Monty Alexander Jamericana Photo by Bob Gibson.-1

Monty Alexander Jamericana- Photo by Bob Gibson. 5

Monty Alexander Jamericana-Photo by Bob Gibson.

Lynn Drury in the hospitality tent, Photo by Kristen Derr. (2)

Gregg Stafford's Jazz Hounds, Photo by Kristen Derr.

Brass-A-Holics, Photo by Kristen Derr.

Brass-A-Holics, Photo by Kristen Derr. (2)

Brass-A-Holics, Photo by Kristen Derr. (3)

Brass-A-Holics, Photo by Kristen Derr. (4)

Nicholas Payton featuring Butcher Brown Photo by Bob Gibson.

Nicholas Payton featuring Butcher Brown Photo by Bob Gibson.

Old Man River on the broadcast. Photo by Bob Gibson.

Big Chief Donald Harrison featuring Deezle and BlaqNmilD, Photo by Kristen Derr.

Gregg Stafford's Jazz Hounds, Photo by Kristen Derr. (3)

Missy working the broadcast from the hospitality tent, Photo by Kristen Derr.

Lynn Drury in the hospitality tent, Photo by Kristen Derr.

Broadcast from the hospitality tent, Photo by Kristen Derr.

Johnny Sketch & The Dirty Notes, Photo by Kristen Derr.

Josh Paxton with Johnny Sketch & The Dirty Notes

Lynn Drury, Photo by Kristen Derr. (2)

Rik Jam and The Island Federation Photo by Kristen Derr

Monty Alexander Interviewer- Tom McDermott, Photo by Kristen Derr.

Monty Alexander, Photo by Kristen Derr.

Michael Hurtt & the Haunted Hearts, Photo by Kristen Derr.

Johnny Sketch & The Dirty Notes, Photo by Kristen Derr.

Sally Baby’s Silver Dollars, Photo by Kristen Derr.

Sally Baby’s Silver Dollars, Photo Kristen Derr. (2)

Sally Baby’s Silver Dollars, Photo Kristen Derr.

The Silver Lining Serenaders , Photo Kristen Derr.(3)

The Silver Lining Serenaders, Photo Kristen Derr.

Michael Hurtt & the Haunted Hearts, Photo by Kristen Derr. (3)

Red Cheyenne at Jazz Fest 2026. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Free Agents Brass Band, Photo by Kristen Derr.

Free Agents Brass Band, Photo by Kristen Derr.

Al Lil Fats Jackson, Photo by Kristen Derr. (2)

Ani DiFranco, Photo by Kristen Derr.

Ani DiFranco, Photo by Kristen Derr.

Astral Project, Photo by Kristen Derr.

Astral Project, Photo by Kristen Derr.

Big Freedia, Photo by Kristen Derr.

Big Freedia, Photo by Kristen Derr.

Cyril Neville The Uptown Ruler, Photo by Kristen Derr.

Cyril Neville The Uptown Ruler, Photo by Kristen Derr.

Cyril Neville The Uptown Ruler, Photo by Kristen Derr.

Free Agents Brass Band, Photo by Kristen Derr.

Ani DiFranco, Photo by Kristen Derr.

Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials, Photo by Kristen Derr.

Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials, Photo by Kristen Derr.

Jesse McBride Big Band, Photo by Kristen Derr.

Jesse McBride Big Band, Photo by Kristen Derr.

Joy Clark, Photo by Kristen Derr.

Joy Clark, Photo by Kristen Derr.

Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials, Photo by Kristen Derr.

Mark Brooks & Friends, Photo by Kristen Derr.

Sevana, Photo by Kristen Derr.

Sevana, Photo by Kristen Derr.

The Rumble ft. Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr, Photo by Kristen Derr.

The Rumble ft. Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr , Photo by Kristen Derr.

The Rumble ft. Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr, Photo by Kristen Derr.

The Rumble ft. Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr, Photo by Kristen Derr.

TBC Brass Band - , Photo by Louis Crispino.

TBC Brass Band, Photo by Louis Crispino.

TBC Brass Band, Photo by Louis Crispino

TBC Brass Band, Photo by Louis Crispino.

Loose Cattle, photo by Louis Crispino.

Papa Mali's Shantytown Underground hoto by Louis Crispino. (2)

Papa Mali's Shantytown Underground hoto by Louis Crispino.

Papa Mali's Shantytown Underground Photo by Louis Crispino.

Bamboola 2000 Photo by Louis Crispino. (2)

Bamboola 2000 Photo by Louis Crispino.

Donna’s B&G Jazz with James Andrews, Donna Sims & Treme Brass’ Benny Jones Interviewer Sally Young - Photo by Louis Crispino.

Donna’s B&G Jazz with James Andrews, Donna Sims & Treme Brass’ Benny Jones Interviewer Sally Young, Photo by Louis Crispino.

Jonathon Boogie Long , Photo by Louis Crispino. (4)

Jonathon Boogie Long , Photo by Louis Crispino. (2)

Jonathon Boogie Long , Photo by Louis Crispino. (3)

Jonathon Boogie Long , Photo by Louis Crispino.

Loose Cattle - photo by Louis Crispino.

Bonsoir and Catin - Photo by Louis Crispino.

Bonsoir and Catin Photo by Louis Crispino.

Billy Iuso - Photo by Louis Crispino.

Billy Iuso Photo by Louis Crispino.

ShowJam Mento Band Photo by Louis Crispino.

ShowJam Mento Band, Photo by Louis Crispino.

ShowJam Mento Band - Photo by Louis Crispino.

Da Truth Brass Band - Photo by Louis Crispino.

Da Truth Brass Band Photo by Louis Crispino.

Protoje, Photo by Louis Crispino.

Protoje, Photo by Louis Crispino.

Sevana - Photo by Louis Crispino.

Sevana, Photo by Louis Crispino.

New Orleans R&B Classics Revue feat. The Dixie Cups, Wanda Rouzan, and Tony Owens, Photo by Louis Crispino.

New Orleans R&B Classics Revue feat. The Dixie Cups, Wanda Rouzan, and Tony Owens, Photo by Louis Crispino.

New Orleans R&B Classics Revue feat. The Dixie Cups, Wanda Rouzan, and Tony Owens, Photo by Louis Crispino.

Adonis Rose Jazz Orchestra featuring special guest Andromeda Turre -Photo by Louis Crispino.

Adonis Rose Jazz Orchestra featuring special guest Andromeda Turre, Photo by Louis Crispino.

Duck Sliders 1

Ceviche Tostada Booth

Ceviche Tostada 1

Lorde - Photo by Louis Crispino. -

Lorde, Photo by Louis Crispino.

Sean Paul, Photo by Louis Crispino.

Sean Paul, Photo by Louis Crispino.

Sean Paul, Photo by Louis Crispino.

Jon Batiste, Photo by Louis Crispino.

Jon Batiste, Photo by Louis Crispino.

Jon Batiste, Photo by Louis Crispino.

Jon Batiste, Photo by Louis Crispino.

Jon Batiste - Photo by Louis Crispino.

Hiromi_s Sonicwonder. Photo by Ira Sockowitz.

Dayna Kurtz & Robert Maché. Photo by Ira Sockowitz.

Astral Project . Photo by Ira Sockowitz.

Ani Defranco. Photo by Ira Sockowitz.

Ani Defranco w- Joy Clark. Photo by Ira Sockowitz.

Wendell Brunious & NO Jazz Legends-. Photo by Ira Sockowitz.

Wendell Brunious & NO Jazz Legends. Photo by Ira Sockowitz.

Papa Mali_s Shanytown Underground w- Lynn drury-. Photo by Ira Sockowitz.

Papa Mali_s Shanytown Underground w- Lynn drury. Photo by Ira Sockowitz.

Lil Ed & Blues Imperials. Photo by Ira Sockowitz.

Lil Ed & Blues Imperials. Photo by Ira Sockowitz.

Jonathan _Boogie_ Long-. Photo by Ira Sockowitz.

Free Agent Brass Band-. Photo by Ira Sockowitz.

Dayna Kurtz & Robert Maché-. Photo by Ira Sockowitz.

Astral Project - Johnny Vidacovich-. Photo by Ira Sockowitz.

Jonathan _Boogie_ Long. Photo by Ira Sockowitz.

Lil Ed & Blues Imperials-. Photo by Ira Sockowitz.

Hiromi_s Sonicwonder. Photo by Ira Sockowitz.

WWOZ

Tulane BAM Ensemble. Photo by Bob Gibson.

Tulane BAM Ensemble. Photo by Bob Gibson.

Sean Schulich. Photo by Bob Gibson.

Papa Mali's Shantytown Underground. Photo by Bob Gibson.

Jesse McBride Big Band. Photo by Bob Gibson.

Cultural Exchange. Photo by Bob Gibson.

Cultural Exchange. Photo by Bob Gibson.

Hiromi's Sonicwonder. Photo by Bob Gibson.

Hiromi's Sonicwonder. Photo by Bob Gibson.

Hiromi's Sonicwonder. Photo by Bob Gibson.

Astral Project. Photo by Bob Gibson.

Astral Project. Photo by Bob Gibson.

Astral Project. Photo by Bob Gibson.

Adonis Rose Jazz Orchestra. Photo by Bob Gibson.

Adonis Rose Jazz Orchestra. Photo by Bob Gibson.

Turtle Soup food booth. Photo by Bob Gibson.

Turtle Soup. Photo by Bob Gibson.

Tin Men. Photo by Bob Gibson.

Tin Men. Photo by Bob Gibson.

Tin Men. Photo by Bob Gibson.

Rhiannon Giddens. Photo by Bob Gibson.

Rhiannon Giddens. Photo by Bob Gibson.

Rhiannon Giddens. Photo by Bob Gibson.

Rhiannon Giddens. Photo by Bob Gibson.

Rhiannon Giddens. Photo by Bob Gibson.

Little Freddie King-. Photo by Bob Gibson.

Little Freddie King. Photo by Bob Gibson.

Little Freddie King. Photo by Bob Gibson.

Little Freddie King. Photo by Bob Gibson.

Jerk Mushrooms from the Cultural Exchange food booth. Photo by Bob Gibson.

Escovitch Fish from the Cultural Exchange food booth. Photo by Bob Gibson.

Charbroiled Oysters booth. Photo by Bob Gibson.

Charbroiled Oysters. Photo by Bob Gibson.

Cajun Boudin Balls booth. Photo by Bob Gibson.

Cajun Boudin Balls. Photo by Bob Gibson.

Voices of Peter Claver celebrating the life of Veronica Downs-Dorsey - Photo by Kristen Derr.

Voices of Peter Claver celebrating the life of Veronica Downs-Dorsey - Photo by Kristen Derr.

Voices of Peter Claver celebrating the life of Veronica Downs-Dorsey - Photo by Kristen Derr.

Voices of Peter Claver celebrating the life of Veronica Downs-Dorsey - Photo by Kristen Derr.

Tin Men - Photo by Kristen Derr.

Tin Men- Photo by Kristen Derr.

The Revivalists - Photo by Kristen Derr.

The Revivalists - Photo by Kristen Derr.

The Revivalists - Photo by Kristen Derr.

The Revivalists - Photo by Kristen Derr.

Rhiannon Giddens - Photo by Kristen Derr.

Rhiannon Giddens - Photo by Kristen Derr.

WWOZ tent during Jazz Fest 2026 day 3 in New Orleans on April 25, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

Jazz Fest sign artist Nan Parati at work during Jazz Fest 2026 day 3 in New Orleans on April 25, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

Jazz Fest sign artist Nan Parati at work during Jazz Fest 2026 day 3 in New Orleans on April 25, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

David and Lisa dance during Jazz Fest 2026 day 3 in New Orleans on April 25, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

David and Lisa dance during Jazz Fest 2026 day 3 in New Orleans on April 25, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

Jazz Fest sign artist Nan Parati at work during Jazz Fest 2026 day 3 in New Orleans on April 25, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

Jazz Fest sign artist Nan Parati at work during Jazz Fest 2026 day 3 in New Orleans on April 25, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

Jazz Fest sign artist Nan Parati at work during Jazz Fest 2026 day 3 in New Orleans on April 25, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

Jazz Fest 2026 day 3 in New Orleans on April 25, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

WWOZ tent during Jazz Fest 2026 day 3 in New Orleans on April 25, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

WWOZ tent during Jazz Fest 2026 day 3 in New Orleans on April 25, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

WWOZ tent during Jazz Fest 2026 day 3 in New Orleans on April 25, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

WWOZ tent during Jazz Fest 2026 day 3 in New Orleans on April 25, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

WWOZ tent during Jazz Fest 2026 day 3 in New Orleans on April 25, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

WWOZ tent during Jazz Fest 2026 day 3 in New Orleans on April 25, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

Jazz Fest 2026 day 3 in New Orleans on April 25, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

Le Bon Ton Babydolls dances with Gigi Goulet during Jazz Fest 2026 day 3 in New Orleans on April 25, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

Le Bon Ton Babydolls dances with Gigi Goulet during Jazz Fest 2026 day 3 in New Orleans on April 25, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

Le Bon Ton Babydoll Liz Grippe dances with Gigi Goulet during Jazz Fest 2026 day 3 in New Orleans on April 25, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

WWOZ tent during Jazz Fest 2026 day 3 in New Orleans on April 25, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

Campfire Convos in the Folk Life aread during Jazz Fest 2026 day 3 in New Orleans on April 25, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

FiYiYi Victor Harris during Jazz Fest 2026 day 3 in New Orleans on April 25, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

FiYiYi Victor Harris during Jazz Fest 2026 day 3 in New Orleans on April 25, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

Wallie French enjoys a carnival float prop during Jazz Fest 2026 day 3 in New Orleans on April 25, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

Wallie French enjoys a carnival float prop during Jazz Fest 2026 day 3 in New Orleans on April 25, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

Delia Verges gets her face painted during Jazz Fest 2026 day 3 in New Orleans on April 25, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

Carnival art area in the kids area ofJazz Fest 2026 day 3 in New Orleans on April 25, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

Jazz Fest 2026 day 3 in New Orleans on April 25, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

Young Cherokee Golden Star during Jazz Fest 2026 day 3 in New Orleans on April 25, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

Young Cherokee Golden Star during Jazz Fest 2026 day 3 in New Orleans on April 25, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

Washitaw Nation during Jazz Fest 2026 day 3 in New Orleans on April 25, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

Washitaw Nation during Jazz Fest 2026 day 3 in New Orleans on April 25, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

Washitaw Nation during Jazz Fest 2026 day 3 in New Orleans on April 25, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

Washitaw Nation during Jazz Fest 2026 day 3 in New Orleans on April 25, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

Jazz Fest 2026 day 3 in New Orleans on April 25, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

Jazz Fest 2026 day 3 in New Orleans on April 25, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

Jazz Fest 2026 day 3 in New Orleans on April 25, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

Valley of Silent Men during Jazz Fest 2026 day 3 in New Orleans on April 25, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

Sade and Van during Jazz Fest 2026 day 3 in New Orleans on April 25, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

Valley of Silent Men during Jazz Fest 2026 day 3 in New Orleans on April 25, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

Valley of Silent Men during Jazz Fest 2026 day 3 in New Orleans on April 25, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

Valley of Silent Men during Jazz Fest 2026 day 3 in New Orleans on April 25, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

Jazz Fest 2026 day 3 in New Orleans on April 25, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

Jazz Fest 2026 day 3 in New Orleans on April 25, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

Jazz Fest 2026 day 3 in New Orleans on April 25, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

Artist Terrence Osborne during Jazz Fest 2026 day 3 in New Orleans on April 25, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com @rhrphotography

Preservation Brass + Le Bon Ton Baby Dolls - Photo by Kristen Derr.

Preservation Brass + Le Bon Ton Baby Dolls - Photo by Kristen Derr.

Preservation Brass + Le Bon Ton Baby Dolls - Photo by Kristen Derr.

Preservation Brass + Le Bon Ton Baby Dolls - Photo by Kristen Derr.

Preservation Brass + Le Bon Ton Baby Dolls- Photo by Kristen Derr.

Preservation Brass + Le Bon Ton Baby Dolls - Photo by Kristen Derr.

Little Freddie King Blues Band- Photo by Kristen Derr.

Little Freddie King Blues Band- Photo by Kristen Derr.

Little Freddie King Blues Band - Photo by Kristen Derr.

Kermit Ruffins & the BBQ Swingers - Photo by Kristen Derr.

John Boutté - Photo by Kristen Derr.

John Boutté - Photo by Kristen Derr.

David Bode Big Band - Photo by Kristen Derr.

David Bode Big Band - Photo by Kristen Derr.

David Bode Big Band - Photo by Kristen Derr.

Craig Klein presents A Tribute to Frog Joseph featuring Charles Joseph, Haruka Kikuchi, and Miles Lyons - Photo by Kristen Derr.

Haruka Kikuchi at Craig Klein presents A Tribute to Frog Joseph - Photo by Kristen Derr.

Craig Klein presents A Tribute to Frog Joseph featuring Charles Joseph, Haruka Kikuchi, and Miles Lyons - Photo by Kristen Derr.

Craig Klein presents A Tribute to Frog Joseph featuring Charles Joseph, Haruka Kikuchi, and Miles Lyons - Photo by Kristen Derr.

Burning Spear - Photo by Kristen Derr.

Nicholas Payton - Photo by Leon Morris.

Nicholas Payton - Photo by Leon Morris.

Herlin Riley - Photo by Leon Morris.

Herlin Riley - Photo by Leon Morris.

Greg Stafford - Photo by Leon Morris.

Greg Stafford - Photo by Leon Morris.

Econmy Hall Dancers - Photo by Leon Morris.

Vieux Farka Toure - Photo by Leon Morris.

Norbert Susemihl - Photo by Leon Morris.

Monty Alexander - Photo by Leon Morris.

Monty Alexander - Photo by Leon Morris.

Monty Alexander - Photo by Leon Morris.

Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers - Photo by Louis Crispino.

Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers - Photo by Louis Crispino.

Ever More Nest - Photo by Louis Crispino.

Ever More Nest - Photo by Louis Crispino.

Ever More Nest - Photo by Louis Crispino.

The Desert Nudes - Photo by Louis Crispino.

The Desert Nudes - Photo by Louis Crispino.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Photo by Louis Crispino.