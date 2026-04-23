Big Easy to Jamrock

Tune in a s Alski explores the impact of

New Orleans on Jamaican popular music,

from Blue Beat (late 50's) Ska, Rocksteady,

Reggae, and today's Dancehall.

Fats Domino was a superstar in Jamaica

and he and Professor Longhair were the

main influences in the early days.

Don't miss this deep dive into the sounds

that crossed the Caribbean.

The connection runs deeper than you know.The Rhythm Room with Alski

Friday April 24 10PM-Midnight