Big Easy to Jamrock

Published on: April 23rd, 2026
Hosted by:
Tracing the impact of New Orleans on Jamaican poular music
Tune in a s Alski explores the impact of
New Orleans on Jamaican popular music,
from Blue Beat (late 50's) Ska, Rocksteady,
Reggae, and today's Dancehall.
Fats Domino was a superstar in Jamaica
and he and Professor Longhair were the
main influences in the early days.
Don't miss this deep dive into the sounds
that crossed the Caribbean.
The connection runs deeper than you know.The Rhythm Room with Alski
Friday April 24 10PM-Midnight