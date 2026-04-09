In Memoriam: Scott Aiges

Scott Aiges, who served as Director of Programs, Marketing, and Communications at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation from 2007 to 2019, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at the age of 63 in White Plains, New York, following a battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer.

Scott made significant contributions to the Jazz & Heritage community and to cultural life in New Orleans and Louisiana. He produced the Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival, Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival, Tremé Creole Gumbo Festival, Congo Square Rhythms Festival, and numerous other events that continue today. He launched the Sync Up music business conference and helped bring to life impactful initiatives such as Class Got Brass, the Musicians Talent Exchange, and more. He also oversaw the construction of the George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center on North Rampart Street, transforming a former funeral home into a cornerstone of the Foundation’s cultural programming.

During his tenure, Scott contributed to the development of the Don “Moose” Jamison Heritage School of Music (HSM), introducing programs for young musicians, including a free beginner music program, the “Loan to Own” initiative, and the integration of Alvin Batiste’s foundational roots rhythm curriculum. He also helped establish HSM’s Pro Audio Workshops, offering hands-on training in recording and live sound for students ages 10–18.

Scott launched the Foundation’s Catapult Fund, a weekly training program designed to support entrepreneurs in growing their businesses, and worked with WWOZ to begin video documentation and streaming of Foundation programming, allowing broader access to New Orleans culture.

Beyond his work with the Foundation, Scott was a musician and performer with Jamaican Me Breakfast Club, a band that adapted 1980s New Wave hits into reggae.

Raised in New Jersey, Scott earned a political science degree from Columbia University and spent time in journalism before moving to Louisiana in 1988. He worked as a pop music critic, artist manager, and in public service, including supporting the local music industry and contributing to mayoral campaigns.

He is survived by his wife, Lisanne Brown, and their adult children, Ella Aiges and Ben Aiges.

WWOZ remains deeply grateful for the time, the work, and the energy he poured into New Orleans, the Jazz & Heritage Foundation, and our entire community. He will be sorely missed.

Below, a few photos of Scott from recent years: