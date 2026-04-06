FQ Fest - At 43 & Still Growing

FRENCH QUARTER FEST 2026 - AT 43 & STILL GROWING!

As a result of numerous sidewalk and street construction projects associated with the 1984 World’s Fair, locals were not coming to the French Quarter and businesses were suffering. Mayor Dutch Morial and several council members had an idea to throw a party to get locals back to the Vieux Carré. Forty-three years ago, that one-time festival was so successful that it has become an annual event that draws hundreds of thousands of locals and visitors alike to New Orleans. In 2026, the French Quarter Fest will celebrate with over 1,700 artists performing on 20 stages representing just about every musical genre from our state. Food also remains a heart of the Fest with over 275 culinary experiences. According to French Quarter Festivals, Inc (FQFI) President and CEO, Emily Madero, “You can’t talk New Orleans without talking about food. I think that’s probably one of my favorite things about it, eating my way through the festival... This is as much a food destination and food festival as it is a music festival.”

This year brings several new events and changes to the Fest including a 5K race on Saturday April 18 and Mike’s Amazing Culinary Stage and Airstream serving Creole-Cuban food. Proceeds from food sales will benefit FQFI. 2026 will also introduce 5 new food vendors and over 50 musicians making their French Quarter Festival debut. Two popular stages are moving to the Goldring Woldenberg Park at Governor Nicholls Wharf - The Jack Daniel’s and Pan-American Life Insurance. One more important note is that the event will be cashless this year.

In speaking with Emily a little while back, she shared a simple way to look at what guides the festival in current times, “Our purpose now is broader than just supporting French Quarter businesses (as it was at the first French Quarter Festival in 1984), we are really focused on supporting and sustaining New Orleans’ cultural economy and the people who create it… It is the largest showcase of Louisiana music in the world!”

I will see you all out there in a couple of weeks; there, really, is no better way to Go Hear Some Live Local Music!

INFO BOX:

What: 2026 French Quarter Festival Presented

When: April 16-19, 2026

Where: Numerous French Quarter locations

How Much: Admission is free

Website: FQFI.org / #FQFEST26