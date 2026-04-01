Photos: Congo Square Rhythms Fest 2026

Bamboula 2000 at Congo Square Rhythms Fest 2026. Photo by Demian Roberts.
Batistes with Herlin Riley at Congo Square Rhythms Fest 2026. Photo by Demian Roberts.
Big Sam Williams and Andrew Baham at Congo Square Rhythms Fest 2026. Photo by Demian Roberts.
Big Sam's Funky Nation at Congo Square Rhythms Fest 2026. Photo by Demian Roberts.
Cha Wa Spy Boy Honey at Congo Square Rhythms Fest 2026. Photo by Demian Roberts.
Homer Plessy, Class Got Brass 2026 Beginners' Category winners, at Congo Square Rhythms Fest 2026. Photo by Demian Roberts.
Damon Batiste, Zigaboo Modeliste, and Herlin Riley at Congo Square Rhythms Fest 2026. Photo by Demian Roberts.
Russell Batiste, Jr. and Grandson at Congo Square Rhythms Fest 2026. Photo by Demian Roberts.
Paulin Brothers at Congo Square Rhythms Fest 2026. Photo by Demian Roberts.
Third place in the Beginners' Cateogry, Fannie C. Williams competes in Class Got Brass at Congo Square Rhythms Fest 2026. Photo by Demian Roberts.
Free Spirit Walkers at Congo Square Rhythms Fest 2026. Photo by Demian Roberts.
Free Spirit Walkers at Congo Square Rhythms Fest 2026. Photo by Demian Roberts.
Glenn Hall, Sr. with his grandson at Congo Square Rhythms Fest 2026. Photo by Demian Roberts.
Glenn Hall, Sr. with his grandson and Jacques Morial at Congo Square Rhythms Fest 2026. Photo by Demian Roberts.
Lil Glenn (Glenn Hall) at Congo Square Rhythms Fest 2026. Photo by Demian Roberts.
Herlin Riley, Quiana Lynell, and Kyle Roussel at Congo Square Rhythms Fest 2026. Photo by Demian Roberts.
Higher Heights at Congo Square Rhythms Fest 2026. Photo by Demian Roberts.
Beginners' Category winners Homer Plessy competes in Class Got Brass at Congo Square Rhythms Fest 2026. Photo by Demian Roberts.
Jonte Mayon at Congo Square Rhythms Fest 2026. Photo by Demian Roberts.
Class Got Brass judges at Congo Square Rhythms Fest 2026. Photo by Demian Roberts.
Julian Gosin leading Juice at Congo Square Rhythms Fest 2026. Photo by Demian Roberts.
Kyle Roussel at Congo Square Rhythms Fest 2026. Photo by Demian Roberts.
Mama Jamilah at Congo Square Rhythms Fest 2026. Photo by Demian Roberts.
Mama Jamilah and Luther Gray at Congo Square Rhythms Fest 2026. Photo by Demian Roberts.
N'Fungola Sibo African Dance and Drum at Congo Square Rhythms Fest 2026. Photo by Demian Roberts.
N'Kafu n Culu at Congo Square Rhythms Fest 2026. Photo by Demian Roberts.
Paulin Brothers at Congo Square Rhythms Fest 2026. Photo by Demian Roberts.
Paulin Brothers passing it on at Congo Square Rhythms Fest 2026. Photo by Demian Roberts.
Tonya Boyd Cannon at Congo Square Rhythms Fest 2026. Photo by Demian Roberts.
Tonya Boyd Cannon and Bill Summers at Congo Square Rhythms Fest 2026. Photo by Demian Roberts.
Zigaboo Modeliste and Chris Severin at Congo Square Rhythms Fest - March 29, 2026. Photo by Demian Roberts.
Drumming greats: Zigaboo Modeliste and Herlin Riley at Congo Square Rhythms Fest - March 29, 2026. Photo by Demian Roberts.
Paulin Brothers at Congo Square Rhythms Fest 2026. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.
Higher Heights Reggae at Congo Square Rhythms Fest 2026. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.
Paulin Brothers at Congo Square Rhythms Fest 2026. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.