Photos: Congo Square Rhythms Fest 2026

Published on: April 1st, 2026

It was another beautiful Congo Square Rhythms Fest held at Congo Square inside Armstrong Park last weekend! This annual festival, produced by the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, is a free weekend celebration showcasing the music, food, and dance that made New Orleans known around the world.

There were two full days of music on two stages, along with a robust selection of food featuring the African diaspora's influence on New Orleans cuisine and an arts market with dozens of artists, plus the annual Class Got Brass competition and Mardi Gras Indian battle. Next year's festival will be held March 27-28, 2027! Learn more at congosquarerhythms.com.

Special thanks to our volunteer photographers Demian Roberts and Michele Goldfarb for these shots.

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