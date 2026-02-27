It’s time to head to Suwannee Spring Reunion

With carnival and Mardi Gras in the rear view mirror it’s time to look ahead to spring festival season. I love to kick off my spring season with my annual pilgrimage to the Spirit of Suwanee Music Park and Campground for the Suwanee Spring Revival which takes place this year March 19-22. The Spirit of Suwannee Music Park and Campground is located in north central Florida just a couple miles north of I 10 and a short 6 1/2 hour drive from New Orleans. The park itself is one of the most accommodating venues for a camping music festival that I’ve ever been to. It features over 890 acres of land, cabins, RV camping, tent camping, a restaurant and lounge with live music, a general store, ice cream stand, and canoe, and kayak rentals all along the historic scenic and serene Suwanee River. If you’ve been considering trying a camping festival like this for your first time, this is probably the most comfortable place to have that first experience. The Suwannee Spring Reunion and Suwannee Roots Revival are two of my favorite festivals of the year.

This years headliners include Larkin Poe, Steep Canyon Rangers, Keller & the Keels, Sam Grisman Project, Jerry Douglas, Shawn Camp, SCYTHIAN, Peter Rowan with Sam Grisman Project Playing Old & In The Way, Jim Lauderdale & the Game Changers, Jon Stickley Trio, Verlon Thompson, Roy Book Binder, David Gans, Grass is Dead, Grandpa’s Cough Medicine, Big Cosmo’s Band and many more. Donna The Buffalo who have played every spring reunion will be playing on all four days and fiddler John Mailander will return as artist at large. One of the beauties of this festival is that most artists perform several sets on different stages, allowing you to see every artist at the festival at least once.

The music is spread out over four stages with the main stage being Big Cosmo’s Amphitheater, the intimate Dance Tent, the indoor Music Hall where the lounge and restaurant are at and the Music Farmer Stage @ The Back Porch where the workshops are held. The festival offers all night picking and jamming throughout the campground and with two designated late night areas, Slopryland hosted by Sloppy Joe and the Bill Monroe Shrine hosted by Quartermoon where the music often goes till sunrise.

The festival also offers Daily Yoga, workshops, fine food and crafts and an incredible kids area with entertainment and activities all weekend for the little ones. This is one of the most accommodating festivals for a family atmosphere.

You still have several weeks to make plans and join us in the swamp at the SOSMP for the 8th annual Suwannee Spring Reunion March 19-22. If you make to the festival keeps your eyes out for a campsite full of WWOZ flags and stop by and say hello. On March 15 I’ll be featuring artists from this years festival on Homespun Americana from 2-4pm central time. I hope to see you on the radio and at the festival. Tune in Sunday March 15 at 2pm.