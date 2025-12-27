The Rhythm Room 12/26/25

1 Chickadee The Diasonics 03:14 Ornithology
2 We Got to Have Peace Mavis Staples 03:33 Sad and Beautiful World
3 My God Has A Telephone (feat. William Bell) Candi Staton 03:26 Back To My Roots (2025)
4 Never Lost Kokoroko 04:24 Tuff Times Never Last
5 African Development Cheikh Lô 03:41 Maame
6 Be A Witness Lady Wray 03:20 Be A Witness b/w Best For Us
7 Oga Doctor Femi Kuti 05:42 Journey Through Life
8 Resistance, Refusal, Ridicule (Clean) copy Fold 02:31
9 Abandoned Satellites The Sorcerers 03:12 Other Worlds And Habitats
10 Don't Like You Anymore Tanika Charles 03:06 Reasons To Stay
11 H.T.T.R. SAULT 04:17 10
12 Spinning The Mighty Mocambos 03:04 A Higher Frequency
13 Current Salin 03:36 Rammana
14 The Power Curtis Harding 03:42 Departures & Arrivals: Adventures of Captain Curt
15 Mam Pe'ela Su'ure Florence Adooni 03:50 A.O.E.I.U. (An Ordinary Exercise In Unity)
16 How We Roll (feat. Jazzie B)(1) copy Cymande 07:58
17 LITTLEMISSSIXTY Emmeline ft. Marina B 02:43
18 Urmah El León Pardo 05:27 Viaje Sideral
19 Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya Alune Wade 05:12 New African Orleans
20 Kaiso Noir Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band 04:00 Big Crown Vaults Vol. 4
21 Azmari Mulatu Astatke 04:49 Mulatu Plays Mulatu
22 Line Em Up copy Trombone Shorty & The New Breed Brass Band 03:23
23 Insane Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble 07:09 Groove In The Face Of Adversity
24 Better But Us Brother Ali 03:40 Satisfied Soul
25 My Voice Made Kuti 04:47 Chapter 1: Where Does Happiness Come From?
26 Winter in America (ft Rich Medina) (12' Version) Brian Jackson 08:59 EP One
27 Human Mind Mavis Staples 03:13 Sad and Beautiful World