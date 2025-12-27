The Rhythm Room 12/26/25

1 Chickadee The Diasonics 03:14 Ornithology

2 We Got to Have Peace Mavis Staples 03:33 Sad and Beautiful World

3 My God Has A Telephone (feat. William Bell) Candi Staton 03:26 Back To My Roots (2025)

4 Never Lost Kokoroko 04:24 Tuff Times Never Last

5 African Development Cheikh Lô 03:41 Maame

6 Be A Witness Lady Wray 03:20 Be A Witness b/w Best For Us

7 Oga Doctor Femi Kuti 05:42 Journey Through Life

8 Resistance, Refusal, Ridicule (Clean) copy Fold 02:31

9 Abandoned Satellites The Sorcerers 03:12 Other Worlds And Habitats

10 Don't Like You Anymore Tanika Charles 03:06 Reasons To Stay

11 H.T.T.R. SAULT 04:17 10

12 Spinning The Mighty Mocambos 03:04 A Higher Frequency

13 Current Salin 03:36 Rammana

14 The Power Curtis Harding 03:42 Departures & Arrivals: Adventures of Captain Curt

15 Mam Pe'ela Su'ure Florence Adooni 03:50 A.O.E.I.U. (An Ordinary Exercise In Unity)

16 How We Roll (feat. Jazzie B)(1) copy Cymande 07:58

17 LITTLEMISSSIXTY Emmeline ft. Marina B 02:43

18 Urmah El León Pardo 05:27 Viaje Sideral

19 Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya Alune Wade 05:12 New African Orleans

20 Kaiso Noir Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band 04:00 Big Crown Vaults Vol. 4

21 Azmari Mulatu Astatke 04:49 Mulatu Plays Mulatu

22 Line Em Up copy Trombone Shorty & The New Breed Brass Band 03:23

23 Insane Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble 07:09 Groove In The Face Of Adversity

24 Better But Us Brother Ali 03:40 Satisfied Soul

25 My Voice Made Kuti 04:47 Chapter 1: Where Does Happiness Come From?

26 Winter in America (ft Rich Medina) (12' Version) Brian Jackson 08:59 EP One

27 Human Mind Mavis Staples 03:13 Sad and Beautiful World