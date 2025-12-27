The Rhythm Room 12/26/25

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: December 27th, 2025
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1     Chickadee     The Diasonics     03:14     Ornithology
2     We Got to Have Peace     Mavis Staples     03:33     Sad and Beautiful World
3     My God Has A Telephone (feat. William Bell)     Candi Staton     03:26     Back To My Roots (2025)
4     Never Lost     Kokoroko     04:24     Tuff Times Never Last
5     African Development     Cheikh Lô     03:41     Maame
6     Be A Witness     Lady Wray     03:20     Be A Witness b/w Best For Us
7     Oga Doctor     Femi Kuti     05:42     Journey Through Life
8     Resistance, Refusal, Ridicule (Clean) copy     Fold     02:31
9     Abandoned Satellites     The Sorcerers     03:12     Other Worlds And Habitats
10     Don't Like You Anymore     Tanika Charles     03:06     Reasons To Stay
11     H.T.T.R.     SAULT     04:17     10
12     Spinning     The Mighty Mocambos     03:04     A Higher Frequency
13     Current     Salin     03:36     Rammana
14     The Power     Curtis Harding     03:42     Departures & Arrivals: Adventures of Captain Curt
15     Mam Pe'ela Su'ure     Florence Adooni     03:50     A.O.E.I.U. (An Ordinary Exercise In Unity)
16     How We Roll (feat. Jazzie B)(1) copy     Cymande     07:58
17     LITTLEMISSSIXTY     Emmeline ft. Marina B     02:43
18     Urmah     El León Pardo     05:27     Viaje Sideral
19     Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya     Alune Wade     05:12     New African Orleans
20     Kaiso Noir     Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band     04:00     Big Crown Vaults Vol. 4
21     Azmari     Mulatu Astatke     04:49     Mulatu Plays Mulatu
22     Line Em Up copy     Trombone Shorty & The New Breed Brass Band     03:23
23     Insane     Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble     07:09     Groove In The Face Of Adversity
24     Better But Us     Brother Ali     03:40     Satisfied Soul
25     My Voice     Made Kuti     04:47     Chapter 1: Where Does Happiness Come From?
26     Winter in America (ft Rich Medina) (12' Version)     Brian Jackson     08:59     EP One
27     Human Mind     Mavis Staples     03:13     Sad and Beautiful World

