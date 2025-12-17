Video: Judith Owen & Harry Shearer's Christmas Without Tears 2025 Preview

Judith Owen and Harry Shearer came in to WWOZ recently to share a few special sneak peeks of their 20th anniversary "Christmas Without Tears" show, held at the Orpheum Theater on Tuesday, December 16, 2025!

She and Harry Shearer welcomed a number of special guests, including Irma Thomas, Jon Cleary, John Goodman, Tonya Boyd-Cannon, Bryan Batt, and The Roots of Music at this year's event. Proceeds from the 20th annual Christmas Without Tears go to benefit The Innocence Project & Justice Louisiana.