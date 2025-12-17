Video: Judith Owen & Harry Shearer's Christmas Without Tears 2025 Preview

Published on: December 17th, 2025

Judith Owen and Harry Shearer came in to WWOZ recently to share a few special sneak peeks of their 20th anniversary "Christmas Without Tears" show, held at the Orpheum Theater on Tuesday, December 16, 2025!

She and Harry Shearer welcomed a number of special guests, including Irma Thomas, Jon Cleary, John Goodman, Tonya Boyd-Cannon, Bryan Batt, and The Roots of Music at this year's event. Proceeds from the 20th annual Christmas Without Tears go to benefit The Innocence Project & Justice Louisiana.

Topic tags: 
Recent Video Streams, Film/Video
Related act(s): 
Judith Owen, Harry Shearer

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2025 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.