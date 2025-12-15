Play It Loud! How Toronto Got Soul, is a new film from Canadian film maker and producer Andrew Munger. The film centers around Jamaican born soul, funk and reggae artist Jay Douglas. Jay grows up listening to r&b and soul music on am radio out of New Orleans and Miami. At that time, he began singing around the cities of Montego Bay and Kingston Jamica. Due to economics in his home country of Jamica. Jay and his immediate family immigrated to Toronto, Canada. Jay then joined forces with other Caribbean artist who had relocated in Toronto to resumed his music career. The young artist then went on to form the funk group “The Cougars”. That group, as well as other newly immigrated artist went on to create Toronto soul and funk scene of the 60’s through 80’s. Unpopular outside of Toronto, the music almost faded away, until the crate and bin diggers of hip hop rediscovers these rare grooves. Especially the song “Dirty Funk” by the group Wayne Mcghie & The Sounds of Joy. The album was re-released and fueled a new interest in early Toronto soul, funk and reggae. This film tells that story. More information at www.playitlouddoc.com

An on air interview with Jay Douglas and WWOZ show host Andrew Graff can be heard for a limited time on our two week archive from Monday, December 8, 2025 at the 64:34 time stamp.