2025 Holidays New Orleans Style and "New Orleans Eve"

French Quarter Festivals, Inc. (FQFI) presents the 2025 Holidays New Orleans Style lineup, featuring a special kickoff to the holiday season with free concerts at St. Louis Cathedral and a festive New Years Eve celebration at Woldenberg Park!

Presented in partnership with NewOrleans.com, these free, family-friendly concerts invite locals and visitors to celebrate the holiday season with performances by some of New Orleans’ most beloved artists.

“These events reflect the heart and soul of our city,” said Emily Madero, president and CEO of French Quarter Festivals, Inc. “From the historic beauty of St. Louis Cathedral to the vibrant energy of New Years Eve on the riverfront, they celebrate the traditions that make New Orleans special and create unforgettable holiday memories for residents and visitors alike.”

Each performance offers a unique opportunity to experience the spirit of the season inside one of the city’s most iconic landmarks.

Wednesday, December 3 | 6–7 p.m.

Leroy Jones & New Orleans’ Finest

Sunday, December 21 | 5:30–6:30 p.m.

Annual St. Louis Cathedral Christmas Concert

New Orleans Eve returns with a new location at Woldenberg Park, offering more space for attendees and a stunning riverfront view of the fireworks.

Wednesday, December 31 | 9 p.m.- Midnight

Live performances by Dumpstaphunk, Sweet Crude, and DJ Captain Charles

Fleur de lis drop and Crescent City Countdown fireworks over the Mississippi River

The move to the riverfront reflects FQFI’s commitment to maximize attendee experience and public safety. Organizers have worked closely with city officials and law enforcement to identify a location that allows for enhanced security measures and safer crowd management, while preserving the festive atmosphere the community has come to love.

“Partnering with French Quarter Festivals, Inc. to promote New Orleans as a prime holiday destination perfectly aligns with our mission,” said Alice Glenn, Executive Vice President of New Orleans & Company. “Holidays New Orleans Style highlights our city’s cultural richness, supports the hospitality industry, and shares the magic of the holidays with residents and visitors alike. I’m excited to continue this tradition and make it even better this year.”

Below, check out our video of Irma Thomas's concert from FQFI's holiday series back in 2020!