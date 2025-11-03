Tribute to Roger Lewis

Authored by: 
Maryse Déjean
Published on: November 3rd, 2025

906 Roger Lewis [Photo by Demian Roberts]

Roger Lewis [Photo by Demian Roberts]
Roger Lewis [Photo by Demian Roberts]
Air time: 
Monday, November 3, 2025 at 4:00pm to at 7:00pm

Tune in to Jazz From Jax with host Maryse Dejean today (Monday, November 3), 4-7pm CT, to hear a special birthday tribute to Roger Lewis, who recently celebrated his 84th! Listen locally at 90.7 FM or from anywhere at wwoz.org. The show will also be available after it airs on our 2-week archive.

The program will recognize Roger's expansive music career, including 48 years with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, and feature testimony/birthday greetings from a number of notable Louisianans and musicians, including Keith Spera, Jan Ramsey, Karen Domino White, Benny Jones, Kevin Harris, Donald Harrison, Jr., Delfeayo Marsalis, Gregory Davis, Kirk Joseph, David Farrell, Nick Spitzer, Nick Harris, Malik Ihsann, Norah Jones, Herman LeBeaux, Don Vappie, Don Paul, and Louis Michot.

Topic tags: 
Special Show
Related show host(s): 
Maryse Déjean
Related program(s): 
Jazz from Jax Brewery with Maryse Dejean
Related act(s): 
Roger Lewis, Dirty Dozen Brass Band
Related content: 

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2025 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.