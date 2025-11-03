Tune in to Jazz From Jax with host Maryse Dejean today (Monday, November 3), 4-7pm CT, to hear a special birthday tribute to Roger Lewis, who recently celebrated his 84th! Listen locally at 90.7 FM or from anywhere at wwoz.org. The show will also be available after it airs on our 2-week archive.

The program will recognize Roger's expansive music career, including 48 years with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, and feature testimony/birthday greetings from a number of notable Louisianans and musicians, including Keith Spera, Jan Ramsey, Karen Domino White, Benny Jones, Kevin Harris, Donald Harrison, Jr., Delfeayo Marsalis, Gregory Davis, Kirk Joseph, David Farrell, Nick Spitzer, Nick Harris, Malik Ihsann, Norah Jones, Herman LeBeaux, Don Vappie, Don Paul, and Louis Michot.