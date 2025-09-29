Get an authentic Jazz Fest-style sign from artist Nan Parati

Y’all! Let’s do this again! Festing In Place returns to the WWOZ airwaves October 2-5 and we've got a cool offer:

Support WWOZ AND make your living room (or your best friend, or your kids, parents, boss, backyard, dog, or favorite musician) happy with a genuine, bonafide Jazz Fest sign, the very kind artist Nan Parati has been making for the festival since 1985! Signs are $60 plus shipping and $10 of every sign will go to support WWOZ and keep the Groove grooving forward.

As ever, she’ll make just about anything you’d like; no vulgarities, politics, or anything that another writer is known for, because she respects them, leaving that which they created to remain their own signature style.

Below are a few examples of what other people have requested. She can repeat those, or (even better!) you can make up your own saying or request!

Order yours today by emailing Nan@NanParati.com. She accepts payment via Venmo (@Nan-Parati) or PayPal (nan@nanparati.com) and she's just standing by, marker in hand, inhaling the fumes, waiting for you to email her and support your favorite radio station. And please put 'WWOZ' somewhere in the subject line to make sure you're an active participant in our very advanced accounting system!