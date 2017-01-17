New music spotlight: The Masakowski Family

Authored by: 
Carrie Booher
Published on: January 17th, 2017

906x680 Sasha Masakowski at Jazz Fest 2013 [Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee]

Sasha Masakowski at Jazz Fest 2013 [Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee]
Sasha Masakowski at Jazz Fest 2013 [Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee]

Steve, Sasha, and Martin Masakowski teamed up with Paul Thibodeaux for a new release under the Masakowski Family moniker. The 8-song N.O. Escape, released December 22, does a great job highlighting the outstanding vocals skills of Sasha Masakowski and musicianship of the entire family. Sasha is joined by father Steve (guitar, banjo, keyboard), brother Martin (bass), and drummer Paul Thibodeaux for these songs. 

Sasha's skills as a smooth and bright jazz vocalist stand out, especially on 'Crescent City Jones' and 'Exactly Like You,' both of which feature scatting. 'Too Bad' is a classy song, harkening back to another era when folks dressed up to perform or attend concerts. The family has also included a uniquely light and airy version of the usually dark 'House of the Rising Sun.' The closing and title song, 'N.O. Escape' is the strongest on the record; a truly beautiful tune.

In addition to performing and recording as a musician, Steve is a music professor at the University of New Orleans by day. The family was recently recognized in NOLA.com's "musical families of New Orleans" series (read it here).

N.O. Escape is available on CD and mp3 from the Louisiana Music Factory, Amazon, iTunes, and Bandcamp.

Websites:

stevemaskowski.com
sashamasakowski.com
martinmasakowski.com

More New Music Spotlights

Topic tags: 
Recorded music review
Related content: 

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Subscribe
Flaming drumsticks
Support the Guardians of the Groove
Sponsor 'OZ
WWOZ
Navy Guardians Tee - $20.00
Shop 'OZ
WWOZ
NOLA Musicians' Recipes
$34.95
More

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2017 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.