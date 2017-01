In honor of Allen Toussaint's birthday on January 14, we're spending this week looking back at some fantastic tributes that our 2016 Piano Night performers paid to him last April. See the whole collection here.

Today, we've got New Orleans boogie-woogie piano queen, Marcia Ball, performing 'Holy Cow,' a song first released by Lee Dorsey in 1966 and written, of course, by Toussaint.