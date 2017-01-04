Danny Barker Banjo & Guitar Festival 2017

The Danny Barker Banjo and Guitar Festival was organized to preserve the importance of art, education and culture, which will erode in time, if not cherished and celebrated to evolve the youth of a new generation. It was Mr. Barker’s greatest wish that the Banjo and Guitar be the instruments of choice of to carry the tradition forward. Most important, is the music and education component which explains the origin and development of the music over the years. By offering workshops and clinics as part of the festival, organizers provide a “hands on” approach to instruction and education. The application of this music is endless and thought-provoking.

Full festival schedule:

Thursday, January 12

4-7p at Little Gem Saloon with Jon Pult, Jan Ramsey, Greer Mendy, Clifton Webb, Eric Esposito Perez, Scott Billington with audience participation. Complimentary buffet will be served.

8pm & 10pm shows for Danny's Birthday Bash at Snug Harbor with Gregg Stafford, Kerry Lewis, Herman LeBeaux, Mari Watanabe, Bruce Brackman, Freddy Lonzo, Detroit Brooks, and Topsy Chapman - *BROADCAST AND VIDEO STREAMED LIVE ON WWOZ*

Friday, January 13

12-2:30p Free Clinic at UNO (2000 Lakeshore Dr.) hosted by Steve Masakowski, Don Vappie, Carl LeBlanc

2:30-3:45p Free Clinic at NOCCA (2800 Chartres St.) hosted by Michael Pellera, Don Vappie, David Bandrowski

5-7p Panel Discussion at Little Gem Saloon (445 S. Rampart) with Fred Kasten (moderator), Chris Sylvain, Gregg Stafford, Roger Dickerson, Kalamu Ya Salaam, Fred Johnson, Jerome Smith

7-8p Detroit Brooks and The Syncopated Percolators

Saturday, January 14

12-2:30p Parade of Young People w/Hot 8 Brass Band, McDonogh 35 Brass Band - route sheet available here

3p until at Bullet's Sports Bar (2441 A.P. Tureaud Ave.) w/Hot 8 Brass Band, Mari Watanabe Band, Leroy Jones Band, Carl LeBlanc Trio, Wendell Brunious Band, Herlin Riley Band, Gregg Stafford & the Jazz Hounds

Sunday, January 15

3-5p at The Howlin Wolf (907 S. Peters): Movies/Presentation from Matt Martinez, Don Vappie, Seva Venet, Detroit Brooks with special guest from Haiti Claude Carre; A Life In Jazz panel discussion of the new, expanded edition of Danny Barker's autobiography with editor Molly Reid, writer Jason Berry, journalist Gwen Thompkins, and moderator Fred Kasten

6-10p Banjo and Guitar Festival Finale with UNO Jazz Ensemble featuring Steve Masakowski, John Boutte, Kenny Neal, Solid Harmony, Charmaine Neville, Maria Muldaur and House Band w/Raymond Weber, Donald Ramsey, Thaddeus Richard

9p-1a Late Night Guitar Jam at Blue Nile (Upstairs) w/Bill Solley, Chris Thomas King, Mem Shannon, Vasti Jackson

For more information and the most recent schedule, see the Danny Barker Festival official website.