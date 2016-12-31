Rhythm Room Playlist 12/30/16

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: December 31st, 2016

1    man from wareika    rico    03:19    man from wareika    2016/12/30 21:59:11
2    Border Song (Holy Moses)    Aretha Franklin    03:21    Queen Of Soul - The Atlantic Recordings [Disc 3]    2016/12/30 22:02:41
3    I Won't Back Down    Roy Tyler & New Directions    03:19    Three Way Calling    2016/12/30 22:05:58
4    Swing & Dine    The Melodians    03:13    Musical Feast (Mrs. Pottinger's High Note & Gayfeet Label)    2016/12/30 22:09:51
5    It Makes Me Wanna Cry    Mavis Staples    02:51    Don't Change Me Now 1969-1970    2016/12/30 22:12:56
6    You Need Me, Baby    Joe Tex    03:24    You're Right Joe Tex    2016/12/30 22:15:41
7    We'll Get Over    Darrell Banks    02:36    Here To Stay '69    2016/12/30 22:18:57
8    Destination: Anywhere    The Marvelettes    02:41    The Complete Motown Singles, Vol. 8: 1968    2016/12/30 22:21:27
9    Don't Let The Green Grass Fool You    Wilson Pickett    02:50    In Philadelphia    2016/12/30 22:24:00
10    Can I Get A Witness    Calvin Scott    02:54    I'm Not Blind... I Just Can't See    2016/12/30 22:26:41
11    Life Is for Learning    Marvin Gaye    03:41    The Master 61-84 CD4    2016/12/30 22:30:29
12    Law Of The Land    The Undisputed Truth    04:31    Down To Earth    2016/12/30 22:34:02
13    Born Under A Bad Sign    William Bell    03:18    This Is Where I Live    2016/12/30 22:38:23
14    sunshine of your love    spanky wilson    03:44    doin' it    2016/12/30 22:41:26
15    Only One Way Out of This Mess    Sly & the Family Stone    03:52    Life    2016/12/30 22:45:07
16    Everything.s Gonna Be Alright    Bobby Womack    07:04    The Womack Live (1-9) Safety Zone (10-17)    2016/12/30 22:48:57
17    inner city player    sam sanders    05:02    mirror, mirror    2016/12/30 22:55:57
18    Wha Dem Say    Winston McAnuff & Fixi    06:00    A New Day    2016/12/30 23:02:19
19    Kill Your mama    Alicia Keys    02:41    Here    2016/12/30 23:08:13
20    Until    Mulatu Astatke & Black Jesus Experience    08:50    Cradle of Humanity    2016/12/30 23:10:43
21    Have Some Love    Childish Gambino    03:45    "Awaken, My Love!"    2016/12/30 23:19:28
22    Rice And Peace    Lakuta    04:43    Brothers And Sisters    2016/12/30 23:23:02
23    All Blues    Free Spirits Brass Band    03:24    New Verses Please    2016/12/30 23:27:39
24    Walkin Talkin    Boukou Groove    04:44    A Lil' Bouko In Your Cup    2016/12/30 23:32:00
25    The Speech    DeRobert & The Half-Truths    03:45    I'm Tryin'    2016/12/30 23:36:37
26    Haboglabotribin'    Bernard Wright    04:21    'Nard    2016/12/30 23:40:18
27    Let's Get Small    Trouble Funk    05:14    Go Go Crankin'    2016/12/30 23:44:25
28    Super-Wolf Can Do It (1980)    Super-Wolf    06:23    Street Justice 3! Early Rap 1980-1982    2016/12/30 23:49:27
29    Let's Straighten It Out    The Revelations Featuring Tré Williams    05:39    The Bleeding Edge    2016/12/30 23:56:52 

