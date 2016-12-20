New music spotlight: 'Christmastime in New Orleans'

Released earlier in September 2016, Christmastime in New Orleans captures some of New Orleans’ finest jazz musicians coming together with fresh swinging arrangements of these timeless holiday favorites. Christmastime in New Orleans includes such merry classics as 'Silver Bells,' 'Deck the Halls,' and ;'Jingle Bells,' all which have been newly arranged in order to highlight the New Orleans "effervescent sound."

The NOLA Players consists of an 18-piece supergroup ensemble with experience playing all around the city from orchestra pits and dive bars, church services and funeral parades, to dance parties and arena shows. Recorded on January 10, 2016 at the Saenger Theatre, this live recording demonstrates that special holiday atmosphere that takes hold of the city starting each winter.

Personnel includes Mike Esneault (arranger and piano), Jim Atwood (percussion), Roland Geurin (bass), Terrance Taplin (lead trombone), Jason Marsalis (vibes and percussion), Geoff Clapp (drums), reed players Rex Gregory, Ray Moore, Tony Dagradi, John Reeks, Jason Mingledorff, Bobby Campo, Stephen Orejudos, and Ashlin Parker (trumpet), BJ McGibney (bass trombone), Charles Dennard (organ and keyboards), and Mike Vila (guitar).

Christmastime in New Orleans is available for purchase on CD and mp3 directly from the NOLA Players website, Amazon, iTunes, and Barnes & Noble.