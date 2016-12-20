New music spotlight: 'Christmastime in New Orleans'

Authored by: 
Chris Saucier
Published on: December 20th, 2016

906x680 Roland Guerin at WWOZ in 2016

Roland Guerin at WWOZ in 2016
Roland Guerin at WWOZ in 2016

Released earlier in September 2016, Christmastime in New Orleans captures some of New Orleans’ finest jazz musicians coming together with fresh swinging arrangements of these timeless holiday favorites. Christmastime in New Orleans includes such merry classics as 'Silver Bells,' 'Deck the Halls,' and ;'Jingle Bells,' all which have been newly arranged in order to highlight the New Orleans "effervescent sound."

The NOLA Players consists of an 18-piece supergroup ensemble with experience playing all around the city from orchestra pits and dive bars, church services and funeral parades, to dance parties and arena shows. Recorded on January 10, 2016 at the Saenger Theatre, this live recording demonstrates that special holiday atmosphere that takes hold of the city starting each winter.

Personnel includes Mike Esneault (arranger and piano), Jim Atwood (percussion), Roland Geurin (bass), Terrance Taplin (lead trombone), Jason Marsalis (vibes and percussion), Geoff Clapp (drums), reed players Rex Gregory, Ray Moore, Tony Dagradi, John Reeks, Jason Mingledorff, Bobby Campo, Stephen Orejudos, and Ashlin Parker (trumpet), BJ McGibney (bass trombone), Charles Dennard (organ and keyboards), and Mike Vila (guitar).

Christmastime in New Orleans is available for purchase on CD and mp3 directly from the NOLA Players website, Amazon, iTunes, and Barnes & Noble.

 

More New Music Spotlights

Topic tags: 
Recorded music review
Related content: 

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Subscribe
Flaming drumsticks
Support the Guardians of the Groove
Sponsor 'OZ
WWOZ
Navy Guardians Tee - $20.00
Shop 'OZ
WWOZ
NOLA Musicians' Recipes
$34.95
More

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2016 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.