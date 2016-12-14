#TisTheSeason to make a year-end donation to 'OZ

Authored by: 
Carrie Booher
Published on: December 14th, 2016

With the holidays just around the corner, we hope that you'll consider giving an additional gift to 'OZ. Your support allows us to continue preserving New Orleans music, history, culture and heritage for many years to come. #TisTheSeason to help us keep on guarding the groove.

Make your year-end donation to the station that brings you the sounds of New Orleans 24/7 here.

And a big thank you to all of our sustaining members and everyone who has joined or renewed their 'OZ membership this year!

Topic tags: 
Members & Membership

WWOZ
