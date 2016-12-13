New music spotlight: Gravy

Gravy has created their own original sound with their latest album Get Busy Living. A mixture of neo-soul, indie rock, and “a whole bunch of New Orleans funk” on top of it all comes through with Gravy. Get Busy Living is produced by founding member of Galactic, Robert Mercurio. Gravy seeks to preach the gospel of New Orleans funk, while maintaining and honoring the time honored of New Orleans.

Recorded at The Living Room (New Orleans) and Number C Studios (New Orleans), Get Busy Living serves as a testament to the band’s hard work, dedication, and unwavering devotion to their craft. Gravy is composed of Stephen Kelly (guitar and vocals), Christopher DiBenedetto (keys and vocals), Marcus Burrell (bass), Aaron Walker (drums), Adam Theis (trombone, trumpet, and tuba), and Robert Mercurio (percussion).

Released on December 9, Get Busy Living from Gravy draws heavily from New Orleans funk, delivering bouncing and easy to dance to songs that lend themselves well to a live setting. The soulful vocals of Stephen Kelly and Christopher Di Benedetto are warm and guide the listener throughout the funky landscapes of each track. These funky landscapes set up a template for a multitude of extended solos when performed in a live setting, and are a taste of what is possible from these musicians in the studios.

Get Busy Living is available on CD and mp3 from CDBaby.

