Mardi Gras 2017 Parade Schedule

Twelfth Night is upon us, marking the start of the 2017 Carnival season! Check out the New Orleans parade schedule (subject to change) below.
Friday, January 6
7p Krewe de Jeanne d'Arc (French Quarter)
7p Phunny Phorty Phellows (St. Charles Streetcar)
7:30p Not So Secret Society of the Elysian Fields (Rampart Streetcar)
Saturday, February 11
6:30p Krewe du Vieux/krewedelusion (French Quarter/Marigny)
Friday, February 17
3p Cork (French Quarter)
6p Oshun (Uptown)
6:30p Cleopatra (Uptown)
Saturday, February 18
11:45a Adonis (Westbank)
1p Pontchartrain (Uptown)
2p Choctaw (Uptown)
2:30p Freret (Uptown)
5p 'tit Rex (Marigny)
6p Sparta (Uptown)
6:15p Pygmalion (Uptown)
7p Chewbacchus (Marigny)
Sunday, February 19
11a Femme Fatale (Uptown)
12p Carrollton (Uptown)
1p King Arthur & Merlin (Uptown)
1:30p Alla (Uptown)
2p Barkus (French Quarter)
Wednesday, February 22
6:30p Druids (Uptown)
7p Nyx (Uptown)
Thursday, February 23
5:45p Babylon (Uptown)
6:15p Chaos (Uptown)
6:30p Muses (Uptown)
Friday, February 24
6p Hermes (Uptown)
6:30p d'Etat (Uptown)
7p Morpheus (Uptown)
Saturday, February 25
10:45a NOMTOC (Westbank)
11a Iris (Uptown)
12p Tucks (Uptown)
4:15p Endymion (Mid-City)
Sunday, February 26
11a Okeanos (Uptown)
11:45a Mid-City (Uptown)
12p Thoth (Uptown)
5:15p Bacchus (Uptown)
Monday, February 27
5:15p Proteus (Uptown)
6p Orpheus (Uptown)
Tuesday, February 28
8a Zulu (Uptown)
10a Rex (Uptown)
Follows Rex Elks Orleanians (Uptown)
Follows Elks Crescent City (Uptown)