Mardi Gras 2017 Parade Schedule

Authored by: 
Carrie Booher
Published on: January 5th, 2017

Joan of Arc celebrates Twelfth Night on Jan. 6

Twelfth Night is upon us, marking the start of the 2017 Carnival season! Check out the New Orleans parade schedule (subject to change) below.

Friday, January 6

7p Krewe de Jeanne d'Arc (French Quarter)
7p Phunny Phorty Phellows (St. Charles Streetcar)
7:30p Not So Secret Society of the Elysian Fields (Rampart Streetcar)

Saturday, February 11

6:30p Krewe du Vieux/krewedelusion (French Quarter/Marigny)

Friday, February 17

3p Cork (French Quarter)
6p Oshun (Uptown)
6:30p Cleopatra (Uptown)

Saturday, February 18

11:45a Adonis (Westbank)
1p Pontchartrain (Uptown)
2p Choctaw (Uptown)
2:30p Freret (Uptown)
5p 'tit Rex (Marigny)
6p Sparta (Uptown)
6:15p Pygmalion (Uptown)
7p Chewbacchus (Marigny)

Sunday, February 19

11a Femme Fatale (Uptown)
12p Carrollton (Uptown)
1p King Arthur & Merlin (Uptown)
1:30p Alla (Uptown)
2p Barkus (French Quarter)

Wednesday, February 22

6:30p Druids (Uptown)
7p Nyx (Uptown)

Thursday, February 23

5:45p Babylon (Uptown)
6:15p Chaos (Uptown)
6:30p Muses (Uptown)

Friday, February 24

6p Hermes (Uptown)
6:30p d'Etat (Uptown)
7p Morpheus (Uptown)

Saturday, February 25

10:45a NOMTOC (Westbank)
11a Iris (Uptown)
12p Tucks (Uptown)
4:15p Endymion (Mid-City)

Sunday, February 26

11a Okeanos (Uptown)
11:45a Mid-City (Uptown)
12p Thoth (Uptown)
5:15p Bacchus (Uptown)

Monday, February 27

5:15p Proteus (Uptown)
6p Orpheus (Uptown)

Tuesday, February 28

8a Zulu (Uptown)
10a Rex (Uptown)
Follows Rex Elks Orleanians (Uptown)
Follows Elks Crescent City (Uptown)

Mardi Gras
WWOZ
