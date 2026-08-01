World Journey 8/2/26

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: August 1st, 2026
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

Igugu Lezwe     Mahotella Queens     02:49     Classic South African Jive
2     Seis Pajueliao     Anselmo Lopez     02:40     Color de Trópico Vol. 2: Compiled by El Drágon Criollo & El Palmas
3     A2 Mosotho Focholo Frestat     Tau ea Lesotho     03:21     Nyatsi tioha pela'ka
4     No no no     Orchestre National de Barbès     04:13     Rendez-Vous Barbès
5     Taliat Malat     Imarhan Timbuktu     06:31     Akal Warled
6     Mi Cumbia     Anibal Velasquez     02:26     Exitos de Combate
7     las mal parle     the swinging stars of dominica     03:12     las mal parle / jam jam
8     Atenchi Bayne Lay     Chalachew Ashenafi     04:38     Ye-zemed Neger
9     Metina     Lass, Flavia Coelho     03:26     Bumayé
10     MamaiMi'nPorSinbo         05:12     zouk
11     Ajoyio     Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey & His International Brothers     06:40
12     Mara Fanyi Kholokho - Fougou Fougou     Les Espoirs de Coronthie     03:34     Fougou Fougou
13     CumbiEtiope     Frente Cumbiero & Mad Professor     04:05     Frente Cumbiero Meets Mad Professor
14     c'est trop tard     M'Pongo Love     05:08     Partager
15     Sano     Kimi Djabate     04:02     Dindin
16     El joglar     La Troba Kung-Fú     03:45     Santalegria
17     Hei Suomenmaa     Kaveri Special     05:43     Paris Djs Soundsystem Presents A House Divided Against Itself Cannot Stand - Tropical Grooves & Afrofunk International, Vol. 5
18     Gren-N Lamou     Marce' Et Tumpak     05:49     Zouk Chouv (Guad.)
19     Squeezebox     Money Chicha     03:52     Chicha Summit
20     El Quita Pena     Juan Luis Guerra     03:29     Coleccion Cristiana
21     No puedo respirar     Marina y su Melao     02:31     Rezo al agua
22     Amidinin Senta Aneflas     Terakaft     04:05     Alone (Ténéré)
23     Hei Suomenmaa     Kaveri Special     05:43     Paris Djs Soundsystem Presents A House Divided Against Itself Cannot Stand - Tropical Grooves & Afrofunk International, Vol. 5
24     Cura Cura     Bareto     04:06     El Amor No Es Para Los Débiles
25     Enchet Lekema     Minyeshu     05:47     Daa Dee
26     Ancestors Calling     Togo All Stars     06:13     FA
27     Dale Palomitas     Alpargata     02:48     Al Borde del Colapso

 

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