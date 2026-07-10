In Memoriam: Ronell Johnson

WWOZ joins the New Orleans music community in mourning the loss of Ronell Johnson, who passed on June 14, at just 49 years old.

A gifted multi-instrumentalist, Ronell carried the spirit of New Orleans music wherever he performed. Best known for his powerful trombone playing, he also played trumpet, piano, saxophone, and drums, bringing versatility and creativity to every stage he graced.

Whether performing with some of New Orleans' most respected ensembles or sharing a conversation with friends and fans, Ronell's warmth, generosity, and deep love for music left a lasting impression. His contributions to New Orleans culture will continue to resonate through the countless lives he touched and the music he leaves behind.

"His love for music and community reverberated everywhere he went," Preservation Hall wrote in a social media post. "Whether on stage, in the Hall, or in a passing conversation, his joy, kindness, and generosity left a lasting impact that we will always carry with us."

Our thoughts are with his family, friends, fellow musicians, and all who loved him.

A memorial second line for Ronell Johnson was held June 22, starting at Tuba Fats Square and ending at Preservation Hall. Photographer MJ Mastrogiovanni was on hand to capture these moments from the many who came out to celebrate his life.

A Homegoing Service was held Saturday, June 27, at City Church of East Lake in New Orleans.