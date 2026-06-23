Photos: Ronell Johnson Memorial Second Line

Published on:
June 23rd, 2026
A memorial second line for Ronell Johnson was held yesterday, starting at Tuba Fats Square and ending at Preservation Hall. Photographer MJ Mastrogiovanni was on hand to capture these moments from the many who came out to celebrate his life.
A Homegoing Service will be held Saturday, June 27, at City Church of East Lake in New Orleans with viewing beginning at 8am and service at 10am.
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Ronell Johnson Memorial Second Line Parade - June 22, 2026. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.
Ronell Johnson Memorial Second Line Parade - June 22, 2026. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.
Ronell Johnson Memorial Second Line Parade - June 22, 2026. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.
Ronell Johnson Memorial Second Line Parade - June 22, 2026. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.
Ronell Johnson Memorial Second Line Parade - June 22, 2026. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.
Ronell Johnson Memorial Second Line Parade - June 22, 2026. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.
Ronell Johnson Memorial Second Line Parade - June 22, 2026. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.
Ronell Johnson Memorial Second Line Parade - June 22, 2026. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.
Ronell Johnson Memorial Second Line Parade - June 22, 2026. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.
Ronell Johnson Memorial Second Line Parade - June 22, 2026. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.