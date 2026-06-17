A live performance of 12 songs from a new protest album

Authored by: 
Old Man River
Published on: June 20th, 2026
A live performance of 12 songs from a new protest album

The idea for this show came to mind as soon as I heard about this new album, A New Orleans Songwriter Protest Song Compilation, which was released last week. The record was produced by Paul Faith, who had the idea of having a bunch of local artists compose new protest songs and put them together in a compilation record. The response was so good that it ended up being a double record featuring 21 local artists performing original songs written for the album. With the help of the record’s producer, Paul Faith, we will have these 12 artists performing the original songs that they wrote for this record, live in the studio. This part of the show will begin around 2:30and should last a little over an hour. The record is available now on all streaming services.

Below is a list of the performers in the order that they’ll appear on the show, with the song they will be performing. This will all take place Sunday, June 21, live on Homespun Americana from 2-4pm.

Paul Faith / Pete at the Gate 

Jake Prescott / Everyone’s Hurt 

Judy Reagan / Does Your Mama Know

Pat Smith / Good Lord

Sky Choice / Good Is Gone

Lisa Mae O’Neil / We Get Lost/We Are Found

Riali Anne / Man On The Moon 

Miss Morning / Mamas Get Older 

Ted Hefko / Don’t Want To Talk About It

Josephine Alphonso / Rise 

Basch Jernigan / Road To Ruin 

J Mix / Break The Cycle 

 

We hope to see you on the radio !

The album Will be performed in its entirety at Chickie Wah Wah July 4th!

https://paulfaith.bandcamp.com/album/a-new-orleans-protest-song-compilation

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