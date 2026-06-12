Tipitina's "Free Friday" series for Summer 2026

Tipitina's is back with their Free Fridays summer concert series! Doors are open to everyone 21+ at this weekly Friday event, happening May 22 through September 4. Doors are 8pm; show at 9pm.
Here's the schedule:
June 12: The Quickening w/Sam Price & the True Believers
June 19: Good Enough For Good Times w/Daria & the Hip Drops
June 26: Stooges Brass Band w/Very Cherry
July 3: Brass-A-Holics w/Vegas Cola
July 10: Honey Island Swamp Band w/Deltaphonic
July 17: Johnny Sketch & the Dirty Notes w/Electric Ramble
July 24: Soul Brass Band w/The Next Level Band
July 31: New Orleans Suspects w/Brass Tyrannosaurus
August 7: Flow Tribe w/Zita
August 14: Billy Iuso w/Pocket Chocolate
August 21: Steve Kelly w/Zoomst
August 28: Stanton Moore, Joe Ashlar, Danny Abel, and Brad Walker w/Jelly Joseph
September 4: Erica Falls w/Kota Dosa
Details at tipitinas.com.