Tipitina's "Free Friday" series for Summer 2026

Tipitina's is back with their Free Fridays summer concert series! Doors are open to everyone 21+ at this weekly Friday event, happening May 22 through September 4. Doors are 8pm; show at 9pm.

Here's the schedule:

June 12: The Quickening w/Sam Price & the True Believers

June 19: Good Enough For Good Times w/Daria & the Hip Drops

June 26: Stooges Brass Band w/Very Cherry

July 3: Brass-A-Holics w/Vegas Cola

July 10: Honey Island Swamp Band w/Deltaphonic

July 17: Johnny Sketch & the Dirty Notes w/Electric Ramble

July 24: Soul Brass Band w/The Next Level Band

July 31: New Orleans Suspects w/Brass Tyrannosaurus

August 7: Flow Tribe w/Zita

August 14: Billy Iuso w/Pocket Chocolate

August 21: Steve Kelly w/Zoomst

August 28: Stanton Moore, Joe Ashlar, Danny Abel, and Brad Walker w/Jelly Joseph

September 4: Erica Falls w/Kota Dosa

Details at tipitinas.com.