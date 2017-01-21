Rhythm Room Playlist 01/20/16

1 She Breaks Booker T. Jones 04:22 Potato Hole 2017/1/20 22:02:56

2 Little Light The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers 03:23 Heavenly Fire '15 2017/1/20 22:07:37

3 I Ain't Raisin' No Sand Staple Singers 06:30 Be What You Are 2017/1/20 22:10:24

4 Push Come To Shove Freddie McGregor 03:40 Ras Reggae Box Set 2017/1/20 22:17:47

5 Cry To Me Candi Staton 04:26 His Hands '06 2017/1/20 22:21:16

6 Sho Nuff You Can (You Can Count On Me) Obrey Wilson 03:23 Lost Soul, Vol. 3 (LP 1982 Stereo) 2017/1/20 22:25:29

7 Pick'Um Up, Put'Um Down Frederick Knight 03:30 I've Been Lonely For So Long 2017/1/20 22:28:43

8 They Crowned an Idiot King Swamp Dogg 03:56 Resurrection 2017/1/20 22:33:29

9 Revolutionary Step Pablo Moses 04:37 The Revolutionary Years (1975-1983) 2017/1/20 22:37:16

10 Right On For The Darkness Willy Wright 03:18 Funk Cargo 2017/1/20 22:41:46

11 Sugar In My Soul Mia Borders 04:26 Fever Dreams 2017/1/20 22:44:56

12 Old Songs Betty Wright & The Roots 05:40 Betty Wright: The Movie 2017/1/20 22:49:06

13 Just A Little Bit Of Love Curtis Mayfield 05:28 New World Order 2017/1/20 22:54:42

14 Idle Hands Harlem River Drive 08:24 Harlem River Drive 2017/1/20 23:01:20

15 Bones Fat Freddy's Drop 07:32 Blackbird 2017/1/20 23:09:41

16 So Sue Us (Radio Edit) Lakuta 03:38 So Sue Us EP 2017/1/20 23:17:07

17 The Fixer Brass Knuckle Brass Band 03:19 Split Lip 2017/1/20 23:20:43

18 La Plata (Feat. Nidia Gongora) Quantic 04:46 Magnetica 2017/1/20 23:23:56

19 High On Your Love Kings Go Forth 04:14 The Outsiders Are Back 2017/1/20 23:28:38

20 Right On Brand New Heavies, The 04:06 Get Used To It [bonus Tracks] 2017/1/20 23:33:53

21 Too Heavy for the Levee Speedometer 02:20 Downtown Funk 74 2017/1/20 23:37:57

22 What U Need ThunderSOUL Orchestra 03:34 528-0728 2017/1/20 23:40:14

23 Everybody Has Some Dues To Pay (Pts. I & II) Little Beaver 04:20 Saadia Records Story:Good Things 2017/1/20 23:43:46

24 Soul Pop Mauri Baily 02:45 Soul Fire Up From The Vaults V 2017/1/20 23:48:00

25 Riders on the storm Nils Landgren Funk Unit 05:07 FONK DA WORLD 2017/1/20 23:50:41

26 Have You Seen Her The Chi-Lites 05:13 For God's Sake Give More Power To The People 2017/1/20 23:56:49