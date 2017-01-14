Rhythm Room Playlist 01/13/16

1 Tomahawk Speedometer 03:11 Downtown Funk 74 2017/1/13 22:01:04

2 looking back chambers brothers 02:24 unbonded 2017/1/13 22:04:35

3 I Earned Mine Naomi Shelton & The Gospel Queens 03:00 Cold World 2017/1/13 22:06:51

4 Let It Be Bill Withers 02:36 Just As I Am 2017/1/13 22:09:40

5 Top Ten Gregory Isaacs 03:24 Cool Ruler Come Again 2017/1/13 22:12:43

6 Ain't My Stuff Good Enough Clydie King 02:42 Direct Me 2017/1/13 22:16:02

7 Gonna Send You Back To Georgia James Carr 02:16 The Complete Goldwax Singles Vol. 3 1967-1970 2017/1/13 22:18:32

8 The Best Thing You Ever Had Candi Staton 02:28 Candi Staton 2017/1/13 22:20:42

9 Whole Lot Of Shakin' In My Heart (Since I Met You) The Miracles 02:43 The Complete Motown Singles, Vol. 6: 1966 2017/1/13 22:22:57

10 Wrap It Up Sam & Dave 02:26 I Thank You 2017/1/13 22:25:34

11 your love is such a wonderful love Soul Brothers Six 02:30 A Touch Of Soul 2 (Atlantic) 2017/1/13 22:27:57

12 I Ain't Gonna Stand for It Stevie Wonder 04:39 At the Close of the Century Disc 3 2017/1/13 22:31:33

13 Stop Looking Down Eric Mercury 03:01 Eric Mercury 2017/1/13 22:36:06

14 Justified Esther Phillips 05:36 Black-Eyed Blues 2017/1/13 22:38:57

15 Ain't No Such Thing As Superman Gil Scott-Heron & Brian Jackson 04:12 Midnight Band: The First Minute Of A New Day 2017/1/13 22:44:20

16 Schoolin' and Foolin' Don Julian & The Larks 03:28 Shorty the Pimp 2017/1/13 22:48:27

17 Get into Something The Isley Brothers 07:22 Get Into Something 2017/1/13 22:51:49

18 For God's Sake Give More Power To The People The Chi-Lites 03:07 For God's Sake Give More Power To The People 2017/1/13 22:59:05

19 I Know Better John Legend 03:05 Darkness And Light (Deluxe Edition) 2017/1/13 23:04:42

20 Totem feat. Anthony Joseph Mop Mop 04:26 Lunar Love 2017/1/13 23:07:43

21 Celestial Blues The Souljazz Orchestra 05:53 Inner Fire 2017/1/13 23:12:02

22 Dirty Money (Album Version) Antibalas 06:17 Dirty Money 2017/1/13 23:17:40

23 Africa Hackney Colliery Band 04:13 Hackney Colliery Band 2017/1/13 23:23:49

24 Antipatriarca Ana Tijoux 03:05 Vengo 2017/1/13 23:27:58

25 Can't Get Enough Of The Funk Black Merda 03:19 Force of Nature 2017/1/13 23:32:31

26 Fruit Basket Osaka Monaurail 06:12 Riptide 2017/1/13 23:35:44

27 100 Watts Of Funky Jesse Johnson 05:00 Verbal Penetration Volume I & II 2017/1/13 23:41:49

28 Blind Man JBs 02:21 Rare Funk Vol. 4-Soundtrack Edition 2017/1/13 23:46:44

29 Give It Up Or Turn It Loose Lyn Collins 04:08 I'm A Good Woman Funk Classics From Sassy Soul Sisters 2017/1/13 23:49:01

30 Burning Up Mutiny 04:07 Mutiny On The Mamaship 2017/1/13 23:52:58

31 Don't Play That Song for Me Beverley Knight 04:52 Soulsville 2017/1/13 23:58:10