Champion Jack Dupree w/Allen Toussaint at Jazz Fest 1990

Published on: January 13th, 2017

Champion Jack Dupree and Allen Toussaint performing together at the Heritage Stage, Jazz Fest 1990

In honor of Allen Toussaint's birthday on January 14, we're spending this week looking back at some fantastic tributes that our 2016 Piano Night performers paid to him last April along with a couple of great performances from Toussaint himself. See the whole collection here.

Today's feature showcases another New Orleans piano great, Champion Jack Dupree, in 1990, during his first public appearance in the United States in decades. He was welcomed by Allen Toussaint and the two joined together for an interview and a romping good time on the same piano. Learn more about Champion Jack Dupree on New Orleans Calling.

Film/Video
WWOZ
WWOZ
WWOZ
WWOZ
