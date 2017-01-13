5 things to know for 1/13-1/19

1) We're broadcasting live tonight from the Jazz & Heritage Foundation's 6th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day weekend celebration. Legendary soul jazz tenor saxophonist Houston Person will perform with his quartet. World-renowned New Orleans drummer Herlin Riley and his band will precede Person. Listen in starting at 7:15p as we come to you live from Dillard University's Lawless Memorial Chapel.

2) Monday, January 16 is MLK Day of Service and there are plenty of volunteer opportunities happening in and around New Orleans. Dillard will be creating community vegetable gardens at a number of sites throughout Gentilly. Check out the full list of organizations and events seeking volunteers on Monday here.

3) Undefeated Divas hit the streets this Sunday at noon! Catch their second line route sheet from Takin' It To The Streets.

4) The late, great Allen Toussaint's birthday is Saturday, January 14 and we've been sharing some wonderful tributes local artists have paid to him since his unexpected death at the end of 2015. Check out the collection here. It includes performances from Kyle Roussel, Marcia Ball, Joe Krown, John Papa Gros, Marty Sammon, and more.

5) Carnival season arrived with a cold and rainy Twelfth Night last Friday but we were warm and cozy inside the Blue Nile as we brought you the sounds and sights of Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & the Golden Eagles performance. If you missed it, it's still available to watch here. Krewe de Jeanne d'Arc rescheduled their annual Twelfth Night parade for the following evening due to the weather problems and we were on the scene. Here are a few video highlights from WWOZ's video team at this fun walking parade.