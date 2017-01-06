5 things to know for 1/6-1/12

2) Second line season rolls on as the Lady Jetsetters step out this Sunday at noon! Get the route sheet from WWOZ's Takin' It To The Streets with ya boy Action Jackson.

3) The Danny Barker Banjo & Guitar Festival starts on Thursday, January 12 and we'll be broadcasting and video streaming live from opening night at Snug Harbor starting at 8p. Performers include Detroit Brooks, Gregg Stafford, Kerry Lewis, Herman Lebeaux, Mari Watababe, Bruce Brackman, Freddy Lonzo, and Topsy Chapman. This festival happens annually around Danny Barker's birthday (January 13) and was organized to preserve the importance of art, education and culture to include the youth of a new generation. It also celebrates the lasting influence of Danny Barker's music and life work.

4) Tuesday night 1950s R&B host Neil Pellegrin welcomed a special guest into our studio earlier this week. Andre Labat, the current owner of a portion of legendary New Orleans DJ Poppa Stoppa's record collection, to our airwaves. Labat shared the story of how he acquired the collection and spun several vinyl platters that were once handled by Poppa Stoppa himself. There are some great cuts on this show. If you missed it, it's available through January 16 on our 2-week archive.

5) Lots of new videos up now from the WWOZ video team! Check them out on our Vimeo page. Features include Abita Springs Busker Festival, recent second line parades, and Christmastime scenes from around New Orleans.