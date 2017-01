Listen in 7-10p tonight (Tuesday, January 3) as host Neil Pellegrin welcomes Andre Labat, the current owner of a portion of Poppa Stoppa's record collection, to our airwaves. Labat currently holds a bundle of 45s and 4-track broadcast tapes originally owned by the legendary New Orleans DJ. He'll share the story of how he acquired the collection and will spin several vinyl platters that were once handled by Poppa Stoppa himself.