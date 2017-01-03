New Orleans Cigar Box Festival

Amzie Adams is one of the local performers featured at this year's Cigar Box Fest [Photo courtesy Amzie Adams]
The New Orleans Cigar Box Guitar Festival is a cultural and musical celebration of handmade stringed instruments happening January 19-21 at the Old U.S. Mint and Frenchmen Theatre.
The three-day event begins Thursday, January 19 at the Old U.S. Mint with a special New Orleans premiere screening of the Max Shores documentary Songs Inside The Box. The film will be preceded by an informative historical introduction and performance on vintage instruments by musician/folklorist Shane Speal, who is featured in the film. See the trailer below.
On Friday, the festival moves to the Frenchmen Theatre (516 Frenchmen St.) where there will be presentations and demonstrations on the construction and use of handmade instruments, an instrument contest, and a performance by Encore Academy Elementary students in the afternoon. Richard Johnston and New Jersey Boogie/Rockabilly/Swing band April Mae & the June Bugs and The New Orleans Swinging Gypsies will perform in the evening.
The event will continue on Saturday afternoon at the Frenchmen Theatre with featured festival performers Shane Speal ("King of the Cigar Box Guitar"), Jontavious Willis, AJ Gaither, Amzie Adams, Scotch Hollow, and more.