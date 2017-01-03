New Orleans Cigar Box Festival

The New Orleans Cigar Box Guitar Festival is a cultural and musical celebration of handmade stringed instruments happening January 19-21 at the Old U.S. Mint and Frenchmen Theatre.

The three-day event begins Thursday, January 19 at the Old U.S. Mint with a special New Orleans premiere screening of the Max Shores documentary Songs Inside The Box. The film will be preceded by an informative historical introduction and performance on vintage instruments by musician/folklorist Shane Speal, who is featured in the film. See the trailer below.