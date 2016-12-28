5 things to know for 12/30-1/5

Happy New Year!!!

1) Check out our Livewire Music Calendar or Livewire iPhone app for all of the great shows happening around town on New Year's Eve and New Years Day. Our top pick is Foundation of Funk and Dumpstaphunk at the Joy Theater. Ring in 2017 in fully funkified fashion with George Porter Jr. (The Meters), Zigaboo Modeliste (The Meters), Eddie Roberts (The New Mastersounds), Robert Walter (The Greyboy Allstars) & Dumpstaphunk + Special Guests.

2) Perfect Gentlemen step out New Years Day at noon! Get the route sheet from WWOZ's Takin' It To The Streets.

3) Previously unissued tracks from Mahalia Jackson discovered at the Historic New Orleans Collection have been released as part of the 22-track Moving On Up A Little Higher album. Keith Spera has the fascinating story behind how these extremely rare tracks were discovered and made their way to the public. You can preview and purchase the album here.

4) As 2016 winds down, WWOZ is looking back. Check out our year in 100 Photos, Best WWOZ Videos of 2016, In Memoriam: Those Who Passed, and our DJs favorite records of the year.

