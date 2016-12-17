Rhythm Room Playlist 12/16/16

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: December 17th, 2016

1    Superstition    Pucho & His Latin Soul Brothers    06:17    The Hideout    2016/12/16 22:02:42
2    Higher And Higher    Queen Esther Marrow    03:47    feat. The Harlem Gospel Singers    2016/12/16 22:09:04
3    Come Free Your People    Curtis Mayfield    04:14    Love Is the Place    2016/12/16 22:12:34
4    Go Home Girl    Arthur Alexander    02:45    Warner Bros:Rainbow Road    2016/12/16 22:17:21
5    Money Girl    Larry Marshall    02:53    Bang Bang Lulu (Pama PMLP4)    2016/12/16 22:19:59
6    I had a fight with love    Anne Sexton    03:46    Anthology    2016/12/16 22:22:50
7    I Can’t Turn You Loose (Live / Set 2 / Saturday, April 9, 1966)    Otis Redding    06:03    Live At The Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings 1966 CD4    2016/12/16 22:26:29
8    Viva la Money    Allen Toussaint    03:35    Motion    2016/12/16 22:33:20
9    She Did It    Barbara Mason & Monk Higgins    03:22    Sheba, Baby - Queen Of The Private Eyes '75    2016/12/16 22:36:42
10    Johnny B. Goode    Peter Tosh    04:04    Mama Africa    2016/12/16 22:39:59
11    Crazy Game    Cymande    04:32    Cymande A Simple Act of Faith    2016/12/16 22:43:54
12    Light Years Ahead    Nicole Willis & The Soul Investigators    04:28    Tortured Soul    2016/12/16 22:48:13
13    Keep Marchin'    Raphael Saadiq    02:38    The Way I See It    2016/12/16 22:52:32
14    Living For The City    Ray Charles    06:07    Genius & Soul: The 50th Anniversary Collection [Disc 5]    2016/12/16 22:55:05
15    Them Belly Full/El Refugio/La Protesta (feat. Marcos Bermudez)    Rebel Tumbao    07:12    Rebel Tumbao    2016/12/16 23:02:22
16    08. The Solution    Black Merda    04:19    Force of Nature    2016/12/16 23:09:16
17    Lie Lie    KonKoma    05:45    KonKoma    2016/12/16 23:13:30
18    Fresh Prince    Young Fellaz Brass Band    05:51    Danziger    2016/12/16 23:19:08
19    Nina's in jail    liquid soul    05:43    liquid soul    2016/12/16 23:24:56
20    If It Ain't Funky    Chuck Brown & The Soul Searche    06:05    Bustin' Loose    2016/12/16 23:31:55
21    Sidewalk Angel    Corey Glover    04:26    Hymns    2016/12/16 23:37:50
22    Goin' Places    DeRobert & The Half-Truths    02:53    I'm Tryin'    2016/12/16 23:41:58
23    Funky Broadway Time Part 1    Dyke and the Blazers    07:21    Rarities Volume 1 - Phoenix to Hollywood    2016/12/16 23:44:49
24    I'm Shook    James Brown    02:51    It's A Mother    2016/12/16 23:52:06
25    Close The Door    Teddy Pendergrass    04:41    Best Of Teddy Pendergrass    2016/12/16 23:55:45

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Subscribe
Flaming drumsticks
Support the Guardians of the Groove
Sponsor 'OZ
WWOZ
Navy Guardians Tee - $20.00
Shop 'OZ
WWOZ
NOLA Musicians' Recipes
$34.95
More

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2016 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.