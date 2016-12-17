Rhythm Room Playlist 12/16/16

1 Superstition Pucho & His Latin Soul Brothers 06:17 The Hideout 2016/12/16 22:02:42

2 Higher And Higher Queen Esther Marrow 03:47 feat. The Harlem Gospel Singers 2016/12/16 22:09:04

3 Come Free Your People Curtis Mayfield 04:14 Love Is the Place 2016/12/16 22:12:34

4 Go Home Girl Arthur Alexander 02:45 Warner Bros:Rainbow Road 2016/12/16 22:17:21

5 Money Girl Larry Marshall 02:53 Bang Bang Lulu (Pama PMLP4) 2016/12/16 22:19:59

6 I had a fight with love Anne Sexton 03:46 Anthology 2016/12/16 22:22:50

7 I Can’t Turn You Loose (Live / Set 2 / Saturday, April 9, 1966) Otis Redding 06:03 Live At The Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings 1966 CD4 2016/12/16 22:26:29

8 Viva la Money Allen Toussaint 03:35 Motion 2016/12/16 22:33:20

9 She Did It Barbara Mason & Monk Higgins 03:22 Sheba, Baby - Queen Of The Private Eyes '75 2016/12/16 22:36:42

10 Johnny B. Goode Peter Tosh 04:04 Mama Africa 2016/12/16 22:39:59

11 Crazy Game Cymande 04:32 Cymande A Simple Act of Faith 2016/12/16 22:43:54

12 Light Years Ahead Nicole Willis & The Soul Investigators 04:28 Tortured Soul 2016/12/16 22:48:13

13 Keep Marchin' Raphael Saadiq 02:38 The Way I See It 2016/12/16 22:52:32

14 Living For The City Ray Charles 06:07 Genius & Soul: The 50th Anniversary Collection [Disc 5] 2016/12/16 22:55:05

15 Them Belly Full/El Refugio/La Protesta (feat. Marcos Bermudez) Rebel Tumbao 07:12 Rebel Tumbao 2016/12/16 23:02:22

16 08. The Solution Black Merda 04:19 Force of Nature 2016/12/16 23:09:16

17 Lie Lie KonKoma 05:45 KonKoma 2016/12/16 23:13:30

18 Fresh Prince Young Fellaz Brass Band 05:51 Danziger 2016/12/16 23:19:08

19 Nina's in jail liquid soul 05:43 liquid soul 2016/12/16 23:24:56

20 If It Ain't Funky Chuck Brown & The Soul Searche 06:05 Bustin' Loose 2016/12/16 23:31:55

21 Sidewalk Angel Corey Glover 04:26 Hymns 2016/12/16 23:37:50

22 Goin' Places DeRobert & The Half-Truths 02:53 I'm Tryin' 2016/12/16 23:41:58

23 Funky Broadway Time Part 1 Dyke and the Blazers 07:21 Rarities Volume 1 - Phoenix to Hollywood 2016/12/16 23:44:49

24 I'm Shook James Brown 02:51 It's A Mother 2016/12/16 23:52:06

25 Close The Door Teddy Pendergrass 04:41 Best Of Teddy Pendergrass 2016/12/16 23:55:45