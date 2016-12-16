5 things to know for 12/16-12/22

Ho ho ho! Lots of spirited offerings coming up this week.

1) The Trombone Shorty Foundation is hosting their annual Tunes for Toys toy drive and concert at the George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center (1225 N. Rampart) on Sunday, December 18 at 7p. Wendell Brunious and NOCCA students will perform, plus the Soul Rebels with a special appearance by Trombone Shorty. This concert for the community is free and open to the public. All are encouraged to bring a new toy in exchange for admission.

2) Calvin Johnson and Albinas Prizgintas will present their annual holiday concert at Trinity Episcopal Church this Sunday, December 20 starting at 5p. They gave a preview of the performance on our airwaves on Thursday night-- this will be a beautiful show! If you need more after that, caroling in Jackson Square returns Sunday starting at 7p. Hundreds will gather to belt out Christmas classics and contemporary songs in this lovely New Orleans tradition. The gates to the square will open at 6:30p; free.

3) Kermit Ruffins is celebrating another trip around the sun with a birthday bash at his Mother-In-Law Lounge on Saturday, December 17 starting at 3p. "You're all invited!"

4) Big Nine Social & Pleasure Club is stepping out downtown this Sunday, December 18! Get the route sheet from WWOZ's Takin' It To The Streets.

5) DJ Soul Sister is hosting her 10th annual Holiday Crate Dig at Domino Sound on Sunday from 3-5p. Everyone is invited to come dig through the treasures and shop while Soul Sister spins selections entirely from the Domino Sound store stock. She'll also help you with recommendations for your music & gift purchases.

Lagniappe: Students at the Heritage School of Music will perform an end-of-semester concert on Sunday, Dec. 18, starting at 3p at the George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center (1225 N. Rampart). Admission is free. The two most advanced groups will be performing, along with an a Capella choir and brass band.

And a little holiday spirit bump for your week: