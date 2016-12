Mississippi bluesman Vasti Jackson was recently announced as a nominee for a 2017 Grammy Award for Best Traditional Blues Album for his latest release, The Soul of Jimmie Rodgers. We were happy to have Vasti back in our studio in October as he shared some tracks from this fantastic album. Here he is with Rodgers' 'Standing On The Corner,' the first song on the release. Watch the whole thing because he lays down some deep Jimmie Rodgers history at the end.

The Soul of Jimmie Rodgers is available now on CDBaby.